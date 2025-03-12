Toyota unveils FT-Me, a new micromobility concept for Europe

Toyota FT-Me Concept, a compact battery electric vehicle designed to tackle the challenges of evolving urban environments

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) unveils the FT-Me, a groundbreaking concept as a vision for all-electric micromobility that combines premium design with affordability. Inspired by the success of Toyota’s mobility solutions developed for the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the FT-Me aims to address the evolving needs of city dwellers and the challenges of modern urban environments.

The FT-Me is a compact, yet spacious 2-seater vehicle, measuring less than two and a half metres in length. Its design emphasises manoeuvrability, occupying only half a parking space, and even one-third when perpendicular parking is available. The vehicle’s styling, inspired by a jet helmet, combines contrasting black and white bi-tone to convey a sense of safety, robustness, and a lightweight, go-anywhere attitude.

The FT-Me offers accessible mobility for people with entry-level driving licences, including those as young as 14 years old in some markets. Its enhanced versatility is designed to cater to diverse user needs, offering customisable options for both teenagers and professionals and an innovative 360-degree visibility concept ensures maximum eye-contact with other road users, enhancing safety and manoeuvrability. The vehicle is also equipped with advanced connectivity features, allowing seamless integration with smartphones for keyless entry and service provision. The FT-Me can be driven solely by hand commands on its innovative steering wheel which also makes it usable to wheelchair users without any aftermarket modification.

Toyota’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the FT-Me’s design. The vehicle maximises recyclability and uses recycled materials, aiming for a 90% reduction in carbon footprint compared to today’s city vehicles. The FT-Me’s efficient propulsion system consumes three times less energy per kilometre than a high-capacity battery electric car. Additionally, the FT-Me features leading-edge solar panel roof technology that can charge the main battery, adding 20 to 30 km of range per day in urban settings easily covering the expected daily usage, which depending on the weather, removes the need to plug-in for many users.

The FT-Me concept embraces Toyota’s ‘Mobility for All’ philosophy, embracing both younger drivers as well as those wanting to downsize in the changing urban landscape. As cities continue to evolve, the FT-Me provides a versatile, sustainable, and stylish solution, and another step towards creating an all-inclusive mobility ecosystem for people, goods, and services.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe