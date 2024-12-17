Toyota to share progress on Woven City at CES 2025

Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.
The press briefing will be live streamed on this webpage. Video from the presentation will be available on-demand after the live stream.
Live stream details
Date / Time
- Monday, January 6, 2025, 13:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time)
- Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 6:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)
The starting time is subject to change depending on the circumstances.
Toyota attendee
Akio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
SOURCE: Toyota