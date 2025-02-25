Toyota to reveal all-new exciting and surprising battery electric vehicle

Featuring a sleek and stylish coupe design combined with elevated driving dynamics and surprising space, comfort & versatility, this all-new battery electric model is inspired by Toyota’s heritage of creating products with strong emotional appeal that bring wider choice to customers

Stay tuned for the reveal on March 12, 2025, 00:01am CET

SOURCE: Toyota Europe