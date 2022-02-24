Toyota to provide bZ4X customers with DC fast charger access through EVgo

When the 2023 Toyota bZ4X battery electric SUV arrives at dealers later this year, it will come with more than just stylish looks and emissions-free utility. The all-new EV will also mark the start of a collaboration between Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) and EVgo to provide new bZ4X customers with on-the-go access to DC fast charging stations. EVgo’s high-powered chargers provide EV drivers both flexibility and convenience to quickly charge at prime locations, such as frequently visited grocery stores, shopping centers and central downtown areas, allowing drivers to travel and charge with minimal downtime and aligning with their break, shopping, eating or errand time.

Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will get one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and operated public charging stations nationwide. Customers will be able to use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.

“The arrival of our all-electric bZ4X marks an important step in our commitment towards electrifying 70% of our fleet by 2030. We want our bZ4X customers to enjoy a high-quality ownership experience that is as seamless and worry-free as possible,” said Christopher Yang, vice president, EV Charging Solutions, Toyota Motor North America. “Collaborating with EVgo, the nation’s largest public fast charging network, will help provide bZ4X owners with access to a fast, reliable charge where and when they need it.”

With more than 800 DC fast charging locations and thousands of Level 2 charging stations, EVgo’s charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states. The EVgo network is powered by 100% renewable energy.

“EVgo is thrilled to collaborate with Toyota on bringing accessible and convenient fast charging to new EV drivers with the bZ4X,” said Jonathan Levy, EVgo Chief Commercial Officer. “Toyota’s scale and EVgo’s track record of leadership in clean transportation will help make it easier for even more drivers to go electric.”

When it goes on sale in the spring of 2022, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X will offer consumers a battery-electric option that combines Toyota’s legendary reputation for quality and reliability with the performance and practicality they expect in a modern SUV.

“This is just the beginning of Toyota’s next-generation battery electric vehicle products that will join our existing portfolio of electrified vehicle options and will drive our progress toward carbon neutrality,” said Yang.