Toyota to establish new vehicle manufacturing plant in Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it plans to acquire land in the Teihoucho area of Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, to establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant.

Operations at the new plant are planned to start in the early 2030s, with production models to be determined in the future.

The establishment of the plant will proceed with the cooperation of all stakeholders, including Aichi Prefecture, Toyota City, and local residents.

In addition to maintaining production capacity of 3 million vehicles in Japan, Toyota is also working on creating a “plant of the future” that uses cutting-edge technology and provides an environment where a diverse workforce can thrive.

Toyota will continue to aspire to be the ‘best company in town’ in every country and region where it operates.

SOURCE: Toyota