Toyota: TMC announces organizational and personnel changes

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announces organizational changes, as well as personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level. These changes are scheduled to take effect on November 1.
- Organizational Changes
- Current
-
Direct ReportEV Business Planning Dept. (treated as Div.)
- New
-
Advanced R&D and Engineering CompanyTechnology Development Management Div.EV Business Planning Dept. (reorganized)
With the above changes implemented, the number of divisions decreases from 250 to 249.
- Changes to Managing Officer’s areas of responsibility
|Name
|Current
|New
|Takeshi Isogaya
|
|
- Changes to Executive General Manager’s areas of responsibility
|Name
|Current
|New
|Akira Yoshioka
|
|
- Personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level
|Name
|Current
|New
|Kouji Toyoshima
|
|