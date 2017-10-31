Home > News Releases > Toyota: TMC announces organizational and personnel changes

Toyota: TMC announces organizational and personnel changes

October 31, 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announces organizational changes, as well as personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level. These changes are scheduled to take effect on November 1.

  1. Organizational Changes
Current
Direct Report
EV Business Planning Dept. (treated as Div.)
New
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Technology Development Management Div.
EV Business Planning Dept. (reorganized)

With the above changes implemented, the number of divisions decreases from 250 to 249.

  1. Changes to Managing Officer’s areas of responsibility
Name Current New
Takeshi Isogaya
  • Best in Town Dept. (concurrent General Manager)
  • Africa Region (CEO)
  • Africa Region (CEO)
  1. Changes to Executive General Manager’s areas of responsibility
Name Current New
Akira Yoshioka
  • External Affairs & Public Affairs Group
  • Information Systems Group
    • Sales Logistics IT KAIZEN Div. (concurrent General Manager)
  • External Affairs & Public Affairs Group
  • Information Systems Group
    • Sales Logistics IT KAIZEN Div. (concurrent General Manager)
  • Best in Town Dept. (concurrent General Manager)
  1. Personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level
Name Current New
Kouji Toyoshima
  • EV Business Planning Dept. (General Manager, concurrent Chief Engineer)
  • Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
  • Technology Development Management Div.,
    • EV Business Planning Dept. (Chief Engineer, concurrent General Manager)
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017