Toyota Texas to expand and add more than 400 new jobs

$531 million investment boosts plant’s capabilities; reinforces commitment to stable employment

Toyota Texas is expanding its footprint with a $531 million investment bringing more than 400 new, high-quality jobs to San Antonio. The new on-site 500,000-square-foot facility will be dedicated to drivetrain parts production, further affirming Toyota’s commitment to reinvesting profits in its U.S. operations.

“Our team members are ready for this new opportunity to grow our plant’s capabilities and workforce,” said Susann Kazunas, Toyota Texas president. “They are highly capable, innovative and have a steadfast commitment to our products. We are proud to celebrate that spirit and the long-term job stability the investment represents, and we are excited to welcome 400 new team members to Toyota Texas.”

For nearly two decades, Toyota Texas has rolled out top-quality trucks and SUVs with more than 181,000 vehicles assembled last year. Toyota’s total investment in the plant has grown to more than $4.7 billion.

“Texas is proud to be the home of a global powerhouse like Toyota,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “For more than two decades, Texas has been home to Toyota manufacturing. Toyota Texas’ new $531 million investment to expand their manufacturing facility in San Antonio that will create over 400 good-paying jobs is a testament to Texas’ unmatched business-friendly environment, low taxes and young, growing and skilled workforce. I thank Toyota for their continued expansion in Texas, and I look forward to strengthening our partnership as we build a bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”

“This is an incredible victory for both the City of San Antonio and Toyota Texas,” said San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg. “Over 400 stable, high-quality jobs will be created in our community, demonstrating Toyota’s willingness to continue to invest in the people of San Antonio. We are extremely proud of this corporate partnership, and I look forward to all the great things that San Antonio and Toyota Texas will continue to build together.”

This investment also reinforces the plant’s flexibility with advanced manufacturing technologies as the company expands its diverse capabilities across its North American operations.

“It is exciting to see Toyota expand its footprint in Southern Bexar County. I look forward to the hundreds of new jobs and boost to our local economy, especially for the area school districts,” said Bexar County Judge, Peter Sakai. “Toyota has been a loyal and dedicated community partner for two decades, and this initiative shows the confidence one of the world’s leading companies has in Bexar County’s future.”

“Job stability, growth and competitive pay are all reasons I found a passion for assembling trucks at Toyota,” said Christopher Rivera, Toyota Texas team leader. “During my 17-year career with Toyota, I have seen firsthand Toyota’s commitment to our team. It is exciting to help bring new capabilities to our plant.”

Toyota Texas is the exclusive home to the Tundra truck and all-hybrid Sequoia SUV, both assembled on the same production line.

