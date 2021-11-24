Toyota T-Mate: The new name for Toyota’s Safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Toyota T-Mate, the new umbrella name for Toyota’s safety and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Toyota is committed to providing the highest safety standard in its vehicles, constantly finding ways of using new technologies to help avoid accidents and improve protection for the driver, their passengers and other road users. This approach has produced a new generation of advanced driver assistance systems – otherwise known as ADAS – which play an increasing role in making motoring safer.

Signalling an expansion of its safety commitment, Toyota is launching Toyota T-Mate, a new umbrella name for all of its safety and ADAS systems.

It covers a wide range of systems designed to improve safety in many driving situations, from precise parking to driving on urban streets and highways.

The evolution of safety technology has made increasing use of sensors, radars and cameras to constantly monitor not just vehicle performance, but also the surrounding traffic and environment, warning the driver of potential hazards and if necessary, activating braking, steering and throttle control to help prevent or mitigate an accident.

The Toyota T-Mate umbrella provides a new way for Toyota to communicate the real-world benefits of its ADAS as the auto industry moves towards further automated and self-driving cars in the future.

It also takes the opportunity to explain the benefits of ADAS in more user-friendly terms of how your Toyota is always looking out for you, as a constantly alert partner, on every journey.

T-Mate combines Toyota Safety Sense with other active driving and parking assistance systems to not only make driving easier and safer, but also to protect all vehicle occupants as well as other road users in various scenarios.

The continuous development of advanced safety systems and their widespread deployment throughout its portfolio confirms Toyota’s commitment to the reduction of accidents.

Following this philosophy, the debut of T-Mate coincides with the introduction of the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense featuring a number of innovations and improvements.

Pre-Collision System is now offering for the first time Acceleration Suppression at low speed and Intersection Cut-In Traffic Assist, as well as improved Oncoming Traffic detection and Intersection Turn Assist.

Other new TSS functions include an Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) and Over The Air (OTA) updates, which keep the functions up-to-date and add new ones during the model’s life.

The T-Mate package differs depending on the features available for particular model and/or grade.

Toyota T-Mate will be introduced with a marketing campaign featuring an empathetic character in a group of friends, who always comes to the rescue in tricky situations. She’s smart, quick-thinking and always there. Just like T-Mate.

The new umbrella name is being rolled out to European markets in conjunction with the arrival of new products and seasonal programmes.

SOURC E: Toyota