Toyota submits third progress report on measures to prevent recurrence

Specific Progress of Recurrence Prevention Measures

With the three pillars of Strengthening Foundations, Monozukuri, and Human Development, Toyota has been promoting a review of its structure and systems to ensure that each employee is aware of legal compliance and is able to do the job correctly. The company is also promoting on-site management, in which management promptly takes appropriate action at the genba in response to abnormalities.

The following concrete actions are being promoted across the Toyota Group with set priorities and activity plans.