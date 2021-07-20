Toyota Startup Accelerator 2nd Edition: Open call for innovations in Mobility for All and Sustainability

Toyota and ISDI Digital Business School have launched an open call to recruit startups innovating in the fields of Mobility for All and Sustainability

In collaboration with ISDI Digital Business School, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) today kicks off the second edition of Toyota Startup Accelerator by launching an open call to recruit startups developing innovative solutions for Inclusive Mobility and Sustainability. A jury formed by top executives and experts from TME and ISDI Accelerator will choose up to 5 applicants, who will participate in a 6-month accelerator programme powered by ISDI Accelerator, the largest entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem in Europe starting in October this year. The start-ups will receive funds to develop their Proof of Concept with Toyota and pitch these at a Demo Day in May 2022.

Toyota continues its partnership with ISDI from the first edition of Toyota Startup Awards, aiming to tap into European startups’ potential and bring innovation into 4 specific fields:

(1) Mobility for All

Toyota is looking for : innovative micro mobility assistance solutions that improve the lives of less abled people

: innovative micro mobility assistance solutions that improve the lives of less abled people In order to : Ensure nobody is left behind in mobility solutions by providing any means of moving to anyone, anywhere

(2) Carbon Neutral Circular Economy

Toyota is looking for : innovative solutions in the area of carbon capture and utilisation (chemicals, fuels, minerals) as well as storage techniques

: innovative solutions in the area of carbon capture and utilisation (chemicals, fuels, minerals) as well as storage techniques In order to : go further than zero emissions by reversing the CO2 gap and reach carbon neutral society. ​

(3) Circular Economy ​of Plastics

Toyota is looking for : innovative solutions to repair, reuse and recycle plastic materials and components for circular business models

: innovative solutions to repair, reuse and recycle plastic materials and components for circular business models In order to : Help solve societal concerns on plastic waste by promoting initiatives to reduce virgin material use and increase circular economy solutions

(4) Life Cycle Footprint Ecosystem

Toyota is looking for : LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) tools to help product suppliers deliver accurate and up-to-date solutions for customers to become more aware of their footprint and daily product choices

: LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) tools to help product suppliers deliver accurate and up-to-date solutions for customers to become more aware of their footprint and daily product choices In order to : Help individuals to increase awareness of products’ climate impact throughout the life cycle and provide product suppliers with more efficient and accurate assessment tools

The winning startups will be awarded funds for further development of their projects and TME may offer the opportunity to engage in further cooperation.

Toyota Startup Accelerator fully reflects our Beyond Zero commitment to go further, creating innovations and initiatives that improve people’s movement, lives, society and the planet. And, in partnership with ISDI Accelerator we want to provide a launch pad for like-minded innovators. Monica Perez Lobo, Head of Sustainability & ESG of Toyota Motor Europe

We are proud to work with Toyota and be involved in the game-changing process of bringing innovation to the pursuit of mobility for anyone, anywhere and sustainable mobility ecosystems. Nacho De Pinedo, CEO and co-founder of ISDI

SOURCE: Toyota