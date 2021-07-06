Toyota starts production of the all-new Yaris Cross compact SUV

Designed and developed for European customers; built in Valenciennes, France

Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) has started production of Yaris Cross, an all-new compact urban-style SUV to be launched in Europe in August. Significant additional investment of €400 million has been made to enable production of two models on the same line at the plant—the 4th generation Toyota Yaris and the all-new Yaris Cross—scaling up TMMF’s annual production capacity to 300,000 vehicles.

Designed and developed to meet the needs of European customers in the B-segment SUV market, the projected powertrain mix of the new Yaris Cross is expected to be made up predominantly by the low CO 2 emission hybrid version, in line with the company’s plans for a 90% electrification mix by 2025.

Yaris Cross is the second model to be based on Toyota’s GA-B compact car platform and the 8th TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) model to be made in Europe*. Its start of production also marks further progress of Toyota’s localisation strategy.

The introduction of Yaris Cross is important as it not only adds to Toyota’s competitiveness but it also reinforces our strategy to localise production and maximise production capacity towards Toyota’s goal to grow the European sales to 1.5 million units by 2025. Marvin Cooke, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor Europe

Toyota’s vision for European localisation has further expanded this year, as Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) started production of hybrid electric transmissions and electric motors, supplying the 1.5-litre TNGA petrol engine and full hybrid powertrain for both the Toyota Yaris and Yaris Cross.

Toyota has also invested to increase capacity and modernise its Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic (TMMCZ) plant in preparation for start of production of the Yaris, which was named The Car of the Year 2021, to satisfy increased demand.

The introduction of Yaris Cross production has brought the total employment at TMMF to almost 5,000.

* Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (Yaris and Yaris Cross), Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (Toyota C-HR and Corolla Sedan), Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK in Burnaston (Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports) and Toyota Motor Russia (Camry and RAV4)

