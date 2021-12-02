Toyota starts European production of 2nd generation fuel cell modules

Toyota Motor Europe to start 2nd generation fuel cell module production in Brussels

Toyota is targeting a carbon-neutral society. And, to achieve this goal, the company is developing multiple electrified technologies, including hydrogen which it views as one of the key building blocks in CO2 reduction. Toyota’s hydrogen commitment goes well beyond passenger cars and it is making its fuel cell technology available in easy-to-use modules for partner applications.

2nd generation fuel cell modules

To help facilitate the expansion of its hydrogen technology from cars to diverse uses, Toyota Mirai’s fuel cell system has been re-packaged into compact fuel cell modules. From January 2022, Toyota will start production of the 2nd generation modules, based on its advanced 2nd generation fuel cell system. The new system, which is packaged into more compact, lighter modules also provides more power density. The modules are available in two shapes, a cube and a flat, rectangular shape to allow more flexibility and easier adaptation for a variety of applications.

European production

Toyota began fuel cell development way back in 1992 and the company has continued to refine its hydrogen technology. The new second generation fuel cell modules will also be assembled by our manufacturing team in Europe, at Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) Research and Development facility, in Zaventem, Brussels. Starting in January 2022, the new facility houses a pilot assembly line combining advanced technology content with high-quality assembly.

Toyota took the decision to assemble their second-generation fuel cell modules in Europe, as it sees demand grow significantly across the region. In collaboration with entrepreneurs interested to use Toyota’s technology in their applications, TME’s Fuel Cell Business Unit will offer the necessary engineering support for integration. This proximity to its partners and the ability to closely monitor emerging business opportunities, will allow the company to scale up supply quickly.

Hydrogen Clusters

The expansion of a European Hydrogen economy will be a key element in achieving the Green Deal’s objective of net-zero global warming emissions by 2050. The EU has stated that to meet this challenge, industry will need ‘climate and resource frontrunners’ to develop the first commercial applications of breakthrough technologies in key industrial sectors by 2030. The emergence of hydrogen clusters in Europe sees different sectors uniting and bringing their skills, technologies and applications together – such as truck, bus, taxi fleets and H2 infrastructure, to create viable business opportunities, allowing them to flourish and become the nucleus of larger-scale activities.

As it implements hydrogen technology solutions to a wide range of applications, Toyota supports the creation of a hydrogen environment, a ‘living oasis’, where supply and demand meet to further grow.

SOURCE: Toyota