Toyota spotlights mobility for All Vision at The 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

In addition to a news conference in Mandalay Bay Oceanside D on January 7 at 1PM (PST), Toyota vehicles and technologies will be showcased in three partner booths at CES 2019.

Project Portal

Kenworth Truck Company and Toyota Motor North America are collaborating to develop zero-emission Kenworth T680s powered by two Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains. Join executives from Kenworth and Toyota to learn about the partnership to develop zero-emission transportation solutions in and around the Port of Los Angeles and beyond!

Connected Technology

On Tuesday morning, January 8, please join Green Builder Media and Toyota for a personal tour of The Align Project (#TheAlignProject) to see a stunning example of net-zero, small footprint, intelligent living—with the smartest home technology and mobility solutions at CES all under one roof. Get everything you need for impactful blogs and social media posts, along with a shot of caffeine, before you start your 8-hour show floor slog!

While with us at The Align Project, you can talk with Green Builder Media and Toyota and learn about the convergence of innovative sustainability, technology, and mobility solutions in a right-sized-home that challenges entrenched ideas about how we live.

