Toyota: September production plan

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

The global production volume for September is expected to be approximately 850,000 units (approx. 250,000 units in Japan and 600,000 units overseas). In last month’s production plan, we announced that the average monthly production plan for the next three months (August through October) would be approximately 850,000 units, and that the planned production volume for September is in line with this plan.

At the time of this announcement, the global production plan for September through November has been revised to a higher volume, estimated to average about 900,000 units per month. This plan is based on careful confirmation of parts supply and the personnel structures and facility capacities of our suppliers. However, it remains difficult to look ahead due to the spread of COVID-19 and other factors, and we will continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date while closely examining the situation.

The production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged (approx. 9.7 million).

The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for September.

Suspension of production in September (3 lines in 1 plant out of 28 lines in 14 plants)

Plant Period of production suspension Production Model Toyota Motor Corporation

Motomachi Plant Production line #1 September 1 (Thu), 2 (Fri), 5 (Mon), 6 (Tue) MIRAI, Crown, bZ4X, SUBARU Solterra Production line for low volume models Lexus LC Production line for GR models September 1 (Thu), 2 (Fri), 5 (Mon), 6 (Tue), 26 (Mon), 27 (Tue), 28 (Wed), 29 (Thu), 30 (Fri) GR Yaris

SOURCE: Toyota