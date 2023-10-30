Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for the first half (April-September) of FY2024

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2023, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2023 and the first half of the fiscal year (from April to September 2023), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2023, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2023 and the first half of the fiscal year (from April to September 2023), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

September 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 921,308 (11.6) 71,350 (2.4) 11,121 (-11.6) ○ 1,003,779 (10.5) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 144,246 (20.5) 55,849 (6.9) 3,093 (-11.6) 203,188 (15.8) Market share 33.0 (2.7) ― ― 46.4 (2.0) Excl. minivehicles 141,900 (20.5) ― ― ― Market share 52.1 (3.5) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 777,062 (10.0) 15,501 (-10.9) 8,028 (-11.6) ○ 800,591 (9.3)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ○ 900,919 (1.5) 125,648 (-6.6) 10,796 (-27.5) ○ 1,037,363 (0.0) Production inside of Japan 310,920 (12.8) 85,527 (3.4) 7,013 (-32.0) 403,460 (9.5) Production outside of Japan 589,999 (-3.6) 40,121 (-22.7) 3,783 (-17.3) 633,903 (-5.2)

Toyota

Worldwide production: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide production: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 184,230 (9.5) 0 (―) 5,413 (-2.4) 189,643 (9.1)

Toyota

5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated

5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicles + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to September 2023

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 7,571,733 (6.7) 592,637 (7.9) 100,775 (-11.9) 8,265,145 (6.5) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,284,065 (32.9) 442,236 (8.6) 29,443 (-15.0) 1,755,744 (24.7) Market share 35.6 (4.6) ― ― 48.6 (3.5) Excl. minivehicles 1,261,781 (33.9) ― ― ― Market share 54.7 (5.7) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 6,287,668 (2.5) 150,401 (6.0) 71,332 (-10.6) 6,509,401 (2.4)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 7,402,861 (10.1) 985,449 (-2.3) 119,346 (-6.2) 8,507,656 (8.2) Production inside of Japan 2,500,988 (27.3) 604,777 (-2.5) 86,401 (-6.2) 3,192,166 (19.2) Production outside of Japan 4,901,873 (3.0) 380,672 (-1.9) 32,945 (-6.4) 5,315,490 (2.5)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,411,685 (13.1) 0 (―) 47,158 (-5.0) 1,458,843 (12.4)

For April to September 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ◎ 5,172,387 (9.1) 358,283 (1.7) 65,513 (-11.2) ◎ 5,596,183 (8.3) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 790,168 (33.8) 265,711 (3.1) 18,938 (-1.2) 1,074,817 (23.9) Market share 35.5 (4.8) ― ― 48.3 (3.2) Excl. minivehicles 776,292 (35.2) ― ― ― Market share 54.4 (5.5) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ◎ 4,382,219 (5.5) 92,572 (-2.1) 46,575 (-14.8) ◎ 4,521,366 (5.1)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;

Sales outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;

Sales outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ◎ 5,058,248 (12.8) 606,348 (-5.4) 73,530 (-13.7) ◎ 5,738,126 (10.1) Production inside of Japan 1,692,539 (31.5) 369,459 (-4.7) 52,444 (-13.0) 2,114,442 (21.8) Production outside of Japan ◎ 3,365,709 (5.2) 236,889 (-6.4) 21,086 (-15.3) ◎ 3,623,684 (4.3)

Toyota

Worldwide production: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase;

Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;

Production outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Consolidated

Worldwide production: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase;

Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;

Production outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 1,028,790 (24.0) 0 (―) 31,614 (-6.5) 1,060,404 (22.8)

Toyota

First increase in 2 years

Consolidated

First increase in 2 years

SOURCE: Toyota