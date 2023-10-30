Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for the first half (April-September) of FY2024

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2023, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2023 and the first half of the fiscal year (from April to September 2023), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd

September 2023

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales921,308

(11.6)

71,350

(2.4)

11,121

(-11.6)

1,003,779

(10.5)

Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles144,246

(20.5)

55,849

(6.9)

3,093

(-11.6)

203,188

(15.8)

Market share33.0

(2.7)

46.4

(2.0)

Excl. minivehicles141,900

(20.5)

Market share52.1

(3.5)

Sales outside of Japan777,062

(10.0)

15,501

(-10.9)

8,028

(-11.6)

800,591

(9.3)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production900,919

(1.5)

125,648

(-6.6)

10,796

(-27.5)

1,037,363

(0.0)

Production inside of Japan310,920

(12.8)

85,527

(3.4)

7,013

(-32.0)

403,460

(9.5)

Production outside of Japan589,999

(-3.6)

40,121

(-22.7)

3,783

(-17.3)

633,903

(-5.2)

Toyota
Worldwide production: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide production: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 9 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports184,230

(9.5)

0

(―)

5,413

(-2.4)

189,643

(9.1)

Toyota
5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicles + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to September 2023

Sales Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales7,571,733

(6.7)

592,637

(7.9)

100,775

(-11.9)

8,265,145

(6.5)

Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles1,284,065

(32.9)

442,236

(8.6)

29,443

(-15.0)

1,755,744

(24.7)

Market share35.6

(4.6)

48.6

(3.5)

Excl. minivehicles1,261,781

(33.9)

Market share54.7

(5.7)

Sales outside of Japan6,287,668

(2.5)

150,401

(6.0)

71,332

(-10.6)

6,509,401

(2.4)

Production Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production7,402,861

(10.1)

985,449

(-2.3)

119,346

(-6.2)

8,507,656

(8.2)

Production inside of Japan2,500,988

(27.3)

604,777

(-2.5)

86,401

(-6.2)

3,192,166

(19.2)

Production outside of Japan4,901,873

(3.0)

380,672

(-1.9)

32,945

(-6.4)

5,315,490

(2.5)

Exports Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports1,411,685

(13.1)

0

(―)

47,158

(-5.0)

1,458,843

(12.4)

For April to September 2023

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales5,172,387

(9.1)

358,283

(1.7)

65,513

(-11.2)

5,596,183

(8.3)

Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles790,168

(33.8)

265,711

(3.1)

18,938

(-1.2)

1,074,817

(23.9)

Market share35.5

(4.8)

48.3

(3.2)

Excl. minivehicles776,292

(35.2)

Market share54.4

(5.5)

Sales outside of Japan4,382,219

(5.5)

92,572

(-2.1)

46,575

(-14.8)

4,521,366

(5.1)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production5,058,248

(12.8)

606,348

(-5.4)

73,530

(-13.7)

5,738,126

(10.1)

Production inside of Japan1,692,539

(31.5)

369,459

(-4.7)

52,444

(-13.0)

2,114,442

(21.8)

Production outside of Japan3,365,709

(5.2)

236,889

(-6.4)

21,086

(-15.3)

3,623,684

(4.3)

Toyota
Worldwide production: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Consolidated
Worldwide production: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 3 consecutive years of YOY increase

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports1,028,790

(24.0)

0

(―)

31,614

(-6.5)

1,060,404

(22.8)

Toyota
First increase in 2 years

Consolidated
First increase in 2 years

SOURCE: Toyota

