Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for May 2021

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
May 2021
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|840,303(45.8)
|52,907(113.7)
|11,460(39.8)
|904,670(48.4)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|109,472(31.1)
|42,061(100.2)
|3,932(5.2)
|155,465(43.6)
|Market share
|34.3(-4.0)
|―
|―
|48.7(-0.9)
|Excl. minivehicles
|106,032(29.8)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|54.7(-0.5)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|○
|730,831(48.2)
|10,846(189.1)
|7,528(68.7)
|○
|749,205(49.5)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Nineth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Eigth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of increase
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|671,097(83.4)
|87,986(142.1)
|11,061(67.7)
|770,144(88.4)
|Production inside of Japan
|201,668(64.3)
|63,561(75.3)
|9,106(55.3)
|274,335(66.4)
|Production outside of Japan
|469,429(93.0)
|24,425(28977.4)
|1,955(166.0)
|495,809(103.2)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Nineth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Third consecuive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Nineth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Nineth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Third consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Nineth consecutive month of increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|122,342(60.7)
|0(―)
|4,555(69.6)
|126,897(61.0)
Toyota
Third consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Third consecutive month of increase
Unit : Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to May 2021
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|4,159,875(35.7)
|323,831(15.9)
|62,106(13.0)
|4,545,812(33.7)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|689,576(14.3)
|268,574(16.2)
|24,651(-2.0)
|982,801(14.4)
|Market share
|32.8(+0.4)
|―
|―
|46.8(+0.6)
|Excl. minivehicles
|673,147(13.8)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|52.3(+2.4)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|3,470,299(41.0)
|55,257(14.3)
|37,455(25.7)
|3,563,011(40.3)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|3,685,654(35.3)
|575,621(22.6)
|65,317(11.0)
|4,326,592(33.0)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,264,049(11.0)
|413,717(19.5)
|53,194(12.2)
|1,730,960(12.9)
|Production outside of Japan
|2,421,605(52.7)
|161,904(31.2)
|12,123(5.8)
|2,595,632(50.9)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|753,129(11.1)
|0(―)
|27,167(32.2)
|780,296(11.7)
SOURCE: Toyota