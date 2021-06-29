Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for May 2021

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

May 2021

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 840,303(45.8) 52,907(113.7) 11,460(39.8) 904,670(48.4) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 109,472(31.1) 42,061(100.2) 3,932(5.2) 155,465(43.6) Market share 34.3(-4.0) ― ― 48.7(-0.9) Excl. minivehicles 106,032(29.8) ― ― ― Market share 54.7(-0.5) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 730,831(48.2) 10,846(189.1) 7,528(68.7) ○ 749,205(49.5)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Nineth consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: Eigth consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 671,097(83.4) 87,986(142.1) 11,061(67.7) 770,144(88.4) Production inside of Japan 201,668(64.3) 63,561(75.3) 9,106(55.3) 274,335(66.4) Production outside of Japan 469,429(93.0) 24,425(28977.4) 1,955(166.0) 495,809(103.2)

Toyota

Worldwide production: Nineth consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Third consecuive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Nineth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Nineth consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Third consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Nineth consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 122,342(60.7) 0(―) 4,555(69.6) 126,897(61.0)

Toyota

Third consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Third consecutive month of increase

Unit : Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to May 2021

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 4,159,875(35.7) 323,831(15.9) 62,106(13.0) 4,545,812(33.7) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 689,576(14.3) 268,574(16.2) 24,651(-2.0) 982,801(14.4) Market share 32.8(+0.4) ― ― 46.8(+0.6) Excl. minivehicles 673,147(13.8) ― ― ― Market share 52.3(+2.4) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 3,470,299(41.0) 55,257(14.3) 37,455(25.7) 3,563,011(40.3)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 3,685,654(35.3) 575,621(22.6) 65,317(11.0) 4,326,592(33.0) Production inside of Japan 1,264,049(11.0) 413,717(19.5) 53,194(12.2) 1,730,960(12.9) Production outside of Japan 2,421,605(52.7) 161,904(31.2) 12,123(5.8) 2,595,632(50.9)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 753,129(11.1) 0(―) 27,167(32.2) 780,296(11.7)

SOURCE: Toyota