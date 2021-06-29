Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for May 2021

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

May 2021

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales840,303(45.8)52,907(113.7)11,460(39.8)904,670(48.4)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles109,472(31.1)42,061(100.2)3,932(5.2)155,465(43.6)
Market share34.3(-4.0)48.7(-0.9)
Excl. minivehicles106,032(29.8)
Market share54.7(-0.5)
Sales outside of Japan730,831(48.2)10,846(189.1)7,528(68.7)749,205(49.5)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: Nineth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Eigth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of increase

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production671,097(83.4)87,986(142.1)11,061(67.7)770,144(88.4)
Production inside of Japan201,668(64.3)63,561(75.3)9,106(55.3)274,335(66.4)
Production outside of Japan469,429(93.0)24,425(28977.4)1,955(166.0)495,809(103.2)

Toyota
Worldwide production: Nineth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Third consecuive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Nineth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated
Worldwide production: Nineth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Third consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Nineth consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports122,342(60.7)0(―)4,555(69.6)126,897(61.0)

Toyota
Third consecutive month of increase

Consolidated
Third consecutive month of increase

Unit : Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to May 2021

Sales Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales4,159,875(35.7)323,831(15.9)62,106(13.0)4,545,812(33.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles689,576(14.3)268,574(16.2)24,651(-2.0)982,801(14.4)
Market share32.8(+0.4)46.8(+0.6)
Excl. minivehicles673,147(13.8)
Market share52.3(+2.4)
Sales outside of Japan3,470,299(41.0)55,257(14.3)37,455(25.7)3,563,011(40.3)

Production Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production3,685,654(35.3)575,621(22.6)65,317(11.0)4,326,592(33.0)
Production inside of Japan1,264,049(11.0)413,717(19.5)53,194(12.2)1,730,960(12.9)
Production outside of Japan2,421,605(52.7)161,904(31.2)12,123(5.8)2,595,632(50.9)

Exports Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports753,129(11.1)0(―)27,167(32.2)780,296(11.7)

SOURCE: Toyota

