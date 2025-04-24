Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for March 2025

Toyota Motor Corporation announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2025 as well as the cumulative total from January to March 2025, and the fiscal year from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2025 as well as the cumulative total from January to March 2025, and the fiscal year from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results (“Detailed data (Excel)”)

SOURCE: Toyota

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/toyota-sales-production-and-export-results-for-march-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here