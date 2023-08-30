Toyota – sales, production, and export results for July 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Toyota City, Japan, August 30, 2023―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 859,506 (7.8) 47,566 (-25.1) 11,273 (-6.6) 918,345 (5.2) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 141,178 (35.2) 32,099 (-31.9) 3,270 (2.9) 176,547 (14.1) Market share 37.2 (7.3) ― ― 46.5 (2.3) Excl. minivehicles 139,860 (38.5) ― ― ― Market share 55.2 (8.1) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 718,328 (3.7) 15,467 (-5.5) 8,003 (-10.0) ○ 741,798 (3.3)

Toyota:

Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated:

Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ○ 809,400 (14.6) 96,331 (-15.2) 12,616 (-16.2) 918,347 (10.0) Production inside of Japan 308,686 (39.2) 52,948 (-24.7) 9,119 (-15.9) 370,753 (22.4) Production outside of Japan ○ 500,714 (3.3) 43,383 (0.2) 3,497 (-16.9) ○ 547,594 (2.9)

Toyota:

Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated:

Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 189,871 (19.9) 0 (―) 5,643 (-1.8) 195,514 (19.2)

Toyota:

3 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated:

3 consecutive months of YoY increase

*Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month.

*Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

*Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

*Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

*Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

*Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

*Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

*Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

For January to July 2023

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 5,797,140 (5.5) 463,175 (9.1) 77,871 (-13.2) 6,338,186 (5.5) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,019,393 (33.4) 344,697 (8.8) 22,888 (-18.6) 1,386,978 (25.1) Market share 36.0 (4.7) ― ― 49.0 (3.5) Excl. minivehicles 1,001,025 (34.5) ― ― ― Market share 55.0 (5.5) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 4,777,747 (1.0) 118,478 (9.9) 54,983 (-10.8) 4,951,208 (1.0)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 5,703,171 (12.5) 745,548 (-2.7) 97,065 (-3.5) 6,545,784 (10.2) Production inside of Japan 1,951,349 (30.7) 449,433 (-6.2) 72,198 (-2.8) 2,472,980 (20.8) Production outside of Japan 3,751,822 (4.9) 296,115 (3.0) 24,867 (-5.3) 4,072,804 (4.7)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,069,041 (10.3) 0 (―) 36,635 (-4.9) 1,105,676 (9.8)

SOURCE: Toyota