Toyota – sales, production, and export results for July 2023

Toyota City, Japan, August 30, 2023―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
July 2023
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|○
|859,506(7.8)
|47,566(-25.1)
|11,273(-6.6)
|918,345(5.2)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|141,178(35.2)
|32,099(-31.9)
|3,270(2.9)
|176,547(14.1)
|Market share
|37.2(7.3)
|―
|―
|46.5(2.3)
|Excl. minivehicles
|139,860(38.5)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|55.2(8.1)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|718,328(3.7)
|15,467(-5.5)
|8,003(-10.0)
|○
|741,798(3.3)
Toyota:
Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated:
Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|○
|809,400(14.6)
|96,331(-15.2)
|12,616(-16.2)
|918,347(10.0)
|Production inside of Japan
|308,686(39.2)
|52,948(-24.7)
|9,119(-15.9)
|370,753(22.4)
|Production outside of Japan
|○
|500,714(3.3)
|43,383(0.2)
|3,497(-16.9)
|○
|547,594(2.9)
Toyota:
Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated:
Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|189,871(19.9)
|0(―)
|5,643(-1.8)
|195,514(19.2)
Toyota:
3 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated:
3 consecutive months of YoY increase
*Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month.
*Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
*Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
*Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
*Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
*Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
*Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
*Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
For January to July 2023
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|5,797,140(5.5)
|463,175(9.1)
|77,871(-13.2)
|6,338,186(5.5)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|1,019,393(33.4)
|344,697(8.8)
|22,888(-18.6)
|1,386,978(25.1)
|Market share
|36.0(4.7)
|―
|―
|49.0(3.5)
|Excl. minivehicles
|1,001,025(34.5)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|55.0(5.5)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|4,777,747(1.0)
|118,478(9.9)
|54,983(-10.8)
|4,951,208(1.0)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|5,703,171(12.5)
|745,548(-2.7)
|97,065(-3.5)
|6,545,784(10.2)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,951,349(30.7)
|449,433(-6.2)
|72,198(-2.8)
|2,472,980(20.8)
|Production outside of Japan
|3,751,822(4.9)
|296,115(3.0)
|24,867(-5.3)
|4,072,804(4.7)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|1,069,041(10.3)
|0(―)
|36,635(-4.9)
|1,105,676(9.8)
*Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change.
