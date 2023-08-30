Toyota – sales, production, and export results for July 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2023

Sales Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales859,506(7.8)47,566(-25.1)11,273(-6.6)918,345(5.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles141,178(35.2)32,099(-31.9)3,270(2.9)176,547(14.1)
Market share37.2(7.3)  46.5(2.3)
Excl. minivehicles139,860(38.5)   
Market share55.2(8.1)   
Sales outside of Japan718,328(3.7)15,467(-5.5)8,003(-10.0)741,798(3.3)

Toyota:
Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated:
Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production809,400(14.6)96,331(-15.2)12,616(-16.2)918,347(10.0)
Production inside of Japan308,686(39.2)52,948(-24.7)9,119(-15.9)370,753(22.4)
Production outside of Japan500,714(3.3)43,383(0.2)3,497(-16.9)547,594(2.9)

Toyota:
Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated:
Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Exports Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports189,871(19.9)0(―)5,643(-1.8)195,514(19.2)

Toyota:
3 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated:
3 consecutive months of YoY increase

*Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month.
*Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
*Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
*Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
*Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
*Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
*Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
*Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

For January to July 2023

Sales Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales5,797,140(5.5)463,175(9.1)77,871(-13.2)6,338,186(5.5)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles1,019,393(33.4)344,697(8.8)22,888(-18.6)1,386,978(25.1)
Market share36.0(4.7)  49.0(3.5)
Excl. minivehicles1,001,025(34.5)   
Market share55.0(5.5)   
Sales outside of Japan4,777,747(1.0)118,478(9.9)54,983(-10.8)4,951,208(1.0)

Production Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production5,703,171(12.5)745,548(-2.7)97,065(-3.5)6,545,784(10.2)
Production inside of Japan1,951,349(30.7)449,433(-6.2)72,198(-2.8)2,472,980(20.8)
Production outside of Japan3,751,822(4.9)296,115(3.0)24,867(-5.3)4,072,804(4.7)

Exports Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports1,069,041(10.3)0(―)36,635(-4.9)1,105,676(9.8)

*Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change.
*Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
*Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
*Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
*Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
*Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
*Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
*Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

SOURCE: Toyota

