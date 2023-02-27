Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for January 2023

In January 2023, global sales were down year-on-year due to the impact from the spread of COVID-19 and the tight supply of semiconductors

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2023, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

January 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 709,870(-5.6) 76,346(22.6) 9,631(-16.4) 795,847(-3.6) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 130,218(18.0) 54,224(21.7) 2,556(-34.2) 186,998(17.8) Market share 34.0(0.6) ― ― 48.9(0.7) Excl. minivehicles 127,745(18.4) ― ― ― Market share 55.6(3.6) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 579,652(-9.7) 22,122(24.7) 7,075(-7.4) 608,849(-8.7)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First YoY increase in 3 months;

Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 6 months

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First YoY increase in 2 months;

Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 6 months

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 689,090(8.8) 116,250(5.1) 14,387(22.2) 819,727(8.4) Production inside of Japan 211,572(30.1) 65,976(1.6) 10,112(19.2) 287,660(21.9) Production outside of Japan 477,518(1.4) 50,274(10.0) 4,275(30.0) 532,067(2.4)

Toyota

Worldwide production: First YoY increase in 2 months;

Production inside of Japan: First YoY increase in 3 months;

Production outside of Japan: First YoY increase in 2 months

Consolidated

Worldwide production: First YoY increase in 2 months;

Production inside of Japan: First YoY increase in 3 months;

Production outside of Japan: First YoY increase in 2 months

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 86,784(-19.6) 0(―) 4,472(-10.5) 91,256(-19.2)

Toyota: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Consolidated: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

SOURCE: Toyota