Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for January 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2023, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
January 2023
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|709,870(-5.6)
|76,346(22.6)
|9,631(-16.4)
|795,847(-3.6)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|130,218(18.0)
|54,224(21.7)
|2,556(-34.2)
|186,998(17.8)
|Market share
|34.0(0.6)
|―
|―
|48.9(0.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
|127,745(18.4)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|55.6(3.6)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|579,652(-9.7)
|22,122(24.7)
|7,075(-7.4)
|608,849(-8.7)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First YoY increase in 3 months;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 6 months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First YoY increase in 2 months;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 6 months
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|689,090(8.8)
|116,250(5.1)
|14,387(22.2)
|819,727(8.4)
|Production inside of Japan
|211,572(30.1)
|65,976(1.6)
|10,112(19.2)
|287,660(21.9)
|Production outside of Japan
|477,518(1.4)
|50,274(10.0)
|4,275(30.0)
|532,067(2.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First YoY increase in 2 months;
Production inside of Japan: First YoY increase in 3 months;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY increase in 2 months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First YoY increase in 2 months;
Production inside of Japan: First YoY increase in 3 months;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY increase in 2 months
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|86,784(-19.6)
|0(―)
|4,472(-10.5)
|91,256(-19.2)
Toyota: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease
Consolidated: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease
Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
SOURCE: Toyota