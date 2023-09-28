Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for August 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to August, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

August 2023

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales853,285(9.8)58,112(5.9)11,783(-2.6)923,180(9.4)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles120,426(45.5)41,690(9.1)3,462(14.6)165,578(33.5)
Market share35.4(6.8)48.6(5.9)
Excl. minivehicles118,856(48.1)
Market share55.5(10.7)
Sales outside of Japan732,859(5.6)16,422(-1.5)8,321(-8.3)757,602(5.2)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production798,771(4.1)114,253(6.4)11,485(-3.0)924,509(4.3)
Production inside of Japan238,719(21.8)69,817(18.8)7,190(-3.8)315,726(20.4)
Production outside of Japan560,052(-2.0)44,436(-8.6)4,295(-1.7)608,783(-2.5)

Toyota
Worldwide production: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 5 months

Consolidated
Worldwide production: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 5 months

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports158,414(43.0)0(―)5,110(-8.4)163,524(40.5)

Toyota
4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to August 2023

Sales Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales6,650,425(6.0)521,287(8.7)89,654(-12.0)7,261,366(5.9)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles1,139,819(34.6)386,387(8.8)26,350(-15.4)1,552,556(25.9)
Market share35.9(4.9)48.9(3.7)
Excl. minivehicles1,119,881(35.9)
Market share55.1(6.0)
Sales outside of Japan5,510,606(1.5)134,900(8.4)63,304(-10.4)5,708,810(1.5)

Production Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production6,501,942(11.4)859,801(-1.6)108,550(-3.4)7,470,293(9.5)
Production inside of Japan2,190,068(29.6)519,250(-3.4)79,388(-2.9)2,788,706(20.8)
Production outside of Japan4,311,874(3.9)340,551(1.3)29,162(-4.8)4,681,587(3.7)

Exports Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports1,227,455(13.7)0(―)41,745(-5.4)1,269,200(12.9)

SOURCE: Toyota

