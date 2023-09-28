Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for August 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to August, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to August, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

August 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 853,285(9.8) 58,112(5.9) 11,783(-2.6) ○ 923,180(9.4) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 120,426(45.5) 41,690(9.1) 3,462(14.6) 165,578(33.5) Market share 35.4(6.8) ― ― 48.6(5.9) Excl. minivehicles 118,856(48.1) ― ― ― Market share 55.5(10.7) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 732,859(5.6) 16,422(-1.5) 8,321(-8.3) ○ 757,602(5.2)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ○ 798,771(4.1) 114,253(6.4) 11,485(-3.0) ○ 924,509(4.3) Production inside of Japan 238,719(21.8) 69,817(18.8) 7,190(-3.8) 315,726(20.4) Production outside of Japan 560,052(-2.0) 44,436(-8.6) 4,295(-1.7) 608,783(-2.5)

Toyota

Worldwide production: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 5 months

Consolidated

Worldwide production: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 8 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 5 months

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 158,414(43.0) 0(―) 5,110(-8.4) 163,524(40.5)

Toyota

4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated

4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to August 2023

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 6,650,425(6.0) 521,287(8.7) 89,654(-12.0) 7,261,366(5.9) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,139,819(34.6) 386,387(8.8) 26,350(-15.4) 1,552,556(25.9) Market share 35.9(4.9) ― ― 48.9(3.7) Excl. minivehicles 1,119,881(35.9) ― ― ― Market share 55.1(6.0) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 5,510,606(1.5) 134,900(8.4) 63,304(-10.4) 5,708,810(1.5)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 6,501,942(11.4) 859,801(-1.6) 108,550(-3.4) 7,470,293(9.5) Production inside of Japan 2,190,068(29.6) 519,250(-3.4) 79,388(-2.9) 2,788,706(20.8) Production outside of Japan 4,311,874(3.9) 340,551(1.3) 29,162(-4.8) 4,681,587(3.7)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,227,455(13.7) 0(―) 41,745(-5.4) 1,269,200(12.9)

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

SOURCE: Toyota