Toyota: sales, production, and export results for April 2022

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

April 2022
Sales Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales763,708(-11.1)60,622(-2.4)11,327(0.4)835,657(-10.4)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles103,143(-16.8)45,137(-6.6)3,268(-5.6)151,548(-13.8)
Market share34.4(-1.0)  50.5(0.3)
Excl. minivehicles100,185(-16.5)   
Market share56.0(-1.0)   
Sales outside of Japan660,565(-10.2)15,485(12.1)8,059(3.0)684,109(-9.6)

Toyota:
Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Consolidated:
Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Production Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production692,259(-9.1)119,549(-0.1)14,479(-0.4)826,287(-7.7)
Production inside of Japan243,425(-9.0)79,246(-3.9)10,756(-8.4)333,427(-7.8)
Production outside of Japan448,834(-9.1)40,303(8.3)3,723(33.4)492,860(-7.7)

Toyota:
Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months
Consolidated:
Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months

Exports Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports167,135(-2.7)0(―)6,068(-7.2)173,203(-2.8)

Toyota:
2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Consolidated:
2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

  • Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
  • Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
  • Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
  • Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
  • Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
  • Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
  • Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
  • Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
  • ◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to April 2022
Sales Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales3,120,233(-6.0)257,456(-5.0)51,947(2.6)3,429,636(-5.8)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles479,014(-17.4)194,609(-14.1)18,747(-9.5)692,370(-16.3)
Market share32.0(-0.6)  46.2(-0.2)
Excl. minivehicles467,817(-17.5)   
Market share50.4(-1.4)   
Sales outside of Japan2,641,219(-3.6)62,847(41.5)33,200(10.9)2,737,266(-2.7)

Production Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production2,930,921(-2.8)487,175(-0.1)56,610(4.3)3,474,706(-2.3)
Production inside of Japan921,082(-13.3)311,907(-10.9)42,581(-3.4)1,275,570(-12.4)
Production outside of Japan2,009,839(3.0)175,268(27.5)14,029(38.0)2,199,136(4.7)

Exports Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports585,046(-7.3)0(―)21,930(-3.0)606,976(-7.1)
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled “Detailed data” from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results (“Detailed data (Excel)”)

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

SOURCE: Toyota

