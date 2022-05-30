Toyota: sales, production, and export results for April 2022

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

April 2022

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 763,708 (-11.1) 60,622 (-2.4) 11,327 (0.4) 835,657 (-10.4) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 103,143 (-16.8) 45,137 (-6.6) 3,268 (-5.6) 151,548 (-13.8) Market share 34.4 (-1.0) ― ― 50.5 (0.3) Excl. minivehicles 100,185 (-16.5) ― ― ― Market share 56.0 (-1.0) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 660,565 (-10.2) 15,485 (12.1) 8,059 (3.0) 684,109 (-9.6)

Toyota:

Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Consolidated:

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 692,259 (-9.1) 119,549 (-0.1) 14,479 (-0.4) 826,287 (-7.7) Production inside of Japan 243,425 (-9.0) 79,246 (-3.9) 10,756 (-8.4) 333,427 (-7.8) Production outside of Japan 448,834 (-9.1) 40,303 (8.3) 3,723 (33.4) 492,860 (-7.7)

Toyota:

Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;

Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;

Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months

Consolidated:

Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;

Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;

Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 167,135 (-2.7) 0 (―) 6,068 (-7.2) 173,203 (-2.8)

Toyota:

2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Consolidated:

2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to April 2022

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 3,120,233 (-6.0) 257,456 (-5.0) 51,947 (2.6) 3,429,636 (-5.8) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 479,014 (-17.4) 194,609 (-14.1) 18,747 (-9.5) 692,370 (-16.3) Market share 32.0 (-0.6) ― ― 46.2 (-0.2) Excl. minivehicles 467,817 (-17.5) ― ― ― Market share 50.4 (-1.4) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 2,641,219 (-3.6) 62,847 (41.5) 33,200 (10.9) 2,737,266 (-2.7)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 2,930,921 (-2.8) 487,175 (-0.1) 56,610 (4.3) 3,474,706 (-2.3) Production inside of Japan 921,082 (-13.3) 311,907 (-10.9) 42,581 (-3.4) 1,275,570 (-12.4) Production outside of Japan 2,009,839 (3.0) 175,268 (27.5) 14,029 (38.0) 2,199,136 (4.7)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 585,046 (-7.3) 0 (―) 21,930 (-3.0) 606,976 (-7.1)

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

SOURCE: Toyota