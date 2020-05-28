Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for April 2020

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

April 2020

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 423,302(-46.3) 41,707(-34.1) 7,694(-40.9) 472,703(-45.3) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 97,563(-20.1) 36,544(-26.8) 3,779(-6.5) 137,886(-21.7) Market share 36.1(+3.8) ― ― 51.0(+4.5) Excl. minivehicles 94,966(-20.0) ― ― ― Market share 55.1(+3.8) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 325,739(-51.1) 5,163(-61.3) 3,915(-56.4) 334,817(-51.3)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 379,093(-50.8) 54,756(-55.3) 11,165(-32.2) 445,014(-51.1) Production inside of Japan 218,054(-25.9) 49,248(-34.7) 9,928(-25.1) 277,230(-27.6) Production outside of Japan 161,039(-66.2) 5,508(-88.3) 1,237(-61.5) 167,784(-68.2)

Toyota

Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of decrease;

Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 123,064(-35.8) 0(―) 3,863(-51.0) 126,927(-36.4)

Toyota

Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to April 2020

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 2,488,291(-19.8) 254,597(-16.2) 46,740(-24.2) 2,789,628(-19.5) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 519,647(-8.4) 210,038(-13.4) 21,415(-13.2) 751,100(-10.0) Market share 31.6(+1.9) ― ― 45.7(+2.0) Excl. minivehicles 509,729(-8.1) ― ― ― Market share 49.1(+2.9) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 1,968,644(-22.3) 44,559(-27.1) 25,325(-31.5) 2,038,528(-22.6)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 2,358,761(-23.0) 433,346(-13.1) 52,260(-29.5) 2,844,367(-21.8) Production inside of Japan 1,016,530(-15.6) 310,055(-3.9) 41,540(-28.4) 1,368,125(-13.7) Production outside of Japan 1,342,231(-27.8) 123,291(-29.9) 10,720(-33.6) 1,476,242(-28.0)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 601,753(-17.6) 0(―) 17,866(-40.1) 619,619(-18.5)

SOURCE: Toyota