Toyota rolls out “Start Your Impossible” global campaign that reflects the Olympic and Paralympic spirit of encouragement, challenge and progress

Created in honor of Toyota’s shift to a mobility company and its eight-year worldwide partnership with The International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, “Start Your Impossible,” Toyota’s first-ever global marketing campaign, will roll out in 27 countries at the start of and through the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

“Start Your Impossible” shares Toyota’s evolution by highlighting real-life mobility stories of Olympic and Paralympic athletes as well as everyday athletes who demonstrate the values of humility, hard work and never giving up. The campaign marks Toyota’s long-term commitment to support the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable society in which everyone can challenge their impossible through stories of determination as well as through Toyota technologies. The two creative pillars of the multi-platform global campaign include, “inspiration,” which celebrates the human spirit and product “evidence,” showcasing Toyota’s ideas for innovations that can help people move freely.

“Start Your Impossible” commercials include

“Frozen”Showcasing iconic moments in Olympic and Paralympic history, “Frozen” aims to further spark the conversation on global warming and the imminent impact that it may have on the beauty, hope and heroes of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

“Thin Ice”The human spirit is powerful and irrepressible. Where obstacles appear, exceptional people are ready to face the hurdles. American Olympic figure skater and medalist, Ashley Wagner returns to the ice with the idea that every day is a chance to dance, to move and to float across the ice.

“Lanes of Life” an optimistic celebration of life’s journey for six Olympic snowboardersEva Samková (Czech Republic), Lindsey Jacobellis (USA), Belle Brockhoff (Australia), Chloé Trespeuch (France), Carle Brenneman (Canada), and Isabel Clark Ribeiro (Brazil).

“Dreams” The smallest mistake could change an athlete’s dream, so could a small mistake on the road. “Dreams” showcases Toyota’s Guardian technology to coach you on the road.

“Magic” Toyota’s Human Support Robot helps a bedridden young boy.

“Runner”A man outruns pain, fear and doubt to take the most difficult step of his life.

“Join the Team”Dedicated to pure celebration of going after what we strive for, an ordinary boy has his moment as an Olympian realizing that with persistence he can soar.

Toyota will also run previously released spots including the :60 “Good Odds” highlighting the real-life story of Canadian Para alpine skier Lauren Woolstencroft, who overcame tremendous odds to become a legendary Paralympic gold medalist and the :60-second “Mobility Anthem” featuring mobility stories of individuals, ages 1 to 100, celebrating Toyota’s efforts to make movement better for everyone.

“Toyota believes that ‘mobility’ goes well beyond cars and that movement is a human right. This campaign, and our worldwide partnership with The International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, are a reflection of our commitment to providing freedom of movement for all,” said Ed Laukes, Group Vice President, Toyota Division Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “‘Start Your Impossible’ tells the stories of exceptional human strength and triumph.”

“Start Your Impossible” is a global corporate initiative that aims to inspire Toyota employees, partners and customers, and connect them with the company’s core beliefs,” said Noriaki Yamashita, General Manager of Sales & Marketing Support Division, Toyota Motor Corporation.

“Start Your Impossible” was created in partnership between Saatchi & Saatchi and Dentsu.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.