Toyota reveals the top of RAV4 range, the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota today opens an important new chapter in the history of the RAV4, the world’s original recreational/lifestyle SUV, with the world debut of the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This first plug-in hybrid-electric version of the RAV4 draws on more than 20 years of Toyota leadership in hybrid powertrain technology to offer customers a vehicle that promises to be more powerful and yet also more emissions and fuel-efficient than any other in its class.

It will sit at the pinnacle of the fifth generation RAV4 range, a model that has reaffirmed its historic status as one of Europe’s most popular SUVs with more than 120,000 customers orders since its launch earlier this year, including more than 105,000 hybrids (Western Europe).

The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid’s position as both the top of RAV4 range and the flagship of Toyota’s current hybrid-electric vehicle range is founded on its combination of high power and performance, exceptional efficiency, the dynamic excellence of its GA-K platform and the on and off-road handling capabilities provided by its standard AWD-i intelligent electric all-wheel drive system.

With the experience of developing two generations of its Prius Plug-in Hybrid model, Toyota is well-equipped to produce its impressive new powertrain for the RAV4. With full system output of 306 DIN hp/225 kW*, this has the potential to deliver acceleration from rest to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds*, outperforming any of its conventionally powered rivals. Moreover, it is also on course to deliver best-in-class CO2 emissions and fuel economy: Toyota’s pre-homologation, WLTP-standard data indicates CO2 output of less than 30 g/km*. These levels are unmatched by any current D-segment plug-in hybrid AWD SUV.

Toyota has harnessed the boost in performance electric power can deliver to achieve a significant increase in output compared to the standard RAV4 Hybrid. It has developed a new, high-capacity lithium-ion battery and added a boost converter to the hybrid system’s power control unit. The 2.5-litre Hybrid Dynamic Force petrol engine is the same unit as featured in the regular RAV4 Hybrid,

The result is not just rapid off-the-line acceleration. The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid will also have a greater driving range in pure electric EV mode, with zero petrol consumption and exhaust emissions. The expected range (WLTP standard) is of more than 60 km*, further than competitor plug-in hybrid SUVs and beyond the 50 km average European daily commuting distance.

The new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid will be introduced in second half of 2020, with on-sale dates to be determined according to country/market.

* Provisional figures subject to final homologation

SOURCE: Toyota