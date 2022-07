Toyota will reveal all new CROWN at a digital online premiere

Toyota will reveal all new CROWN at a digital online premiere. The World Premiere will be made at the following URL on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at 1:30pm JST.

Prior to the world premiere, we will open a special site on July 6th, 2022 and a part of vehicle design will be shown.

New CROWN special sitehttps://toyota.jp/info/newcrown2022/

SOURCE: Toyota