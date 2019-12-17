Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD) new Tokyo head office now fully operational

Accelerate technology development for automated driving and contribute to the wider community

On December 17, 2019, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD) will begin full-scale operations in all areas of the new office that opened in July of this year. We will strive for further innovation by creating an environment that enhances the performance of our employees, including not only office spaces but also educational venues such as our “Dojo” training center, dining spaces that provide healthy meals, and spaces that enable members to feel refreshed both physically and mentally. In addition, by leveraging the Nihonbashi location, we will further strengthen ties with local residents, universities, and startup companies worldwide engaged in cutting-edge technology development, and youth and young professionals interested in IT and AI.

Office concept

The new office was designed to provide a state-of-the-art facility for high-technology research and development engineering, as well as a fun and innovative environment for employees. With “Inspiration”, “High Productivity” and “Happy Work” as our three pillars, we have incorporated many novel ideas proposed directly by our employees via “Hello New Office Workshop” meetings. We will continue to listen to feedback and ideas from our team members in order to create an office environment that is both cutting-edge and comfortable.

Newly opened areas

Inspiration

Entrance

The decorative “rivers” flowing into the entrance are made of scrap glass leftover from the manufacturing process of cars. When crossing the bridge, notice the Art Wall, which is a collage of 1,000 company logos that symbolize the solidarity of our members, and prepare to be amazed at the giant 30 meter screen with 3D sound capability to showcase our new technology and welcome our visitors.

High Productivity

Meeting Spaces Embracing Tradition

Inspired by the narrow backstreets of Nihonbashi, walk through the Noren into the diverse conference and meeting areas, each with a unique style. The informal gathering areas at the end of the small “roads” encourage free discussion both before and after meetings. Diverse conference rooms, such as Japanese-style conference rooms, can be chosen according to purpose.

Plaza

Spaces with a naturalistic feel to relax and inspire while surrounded by breathtaking views of Tokyo. Creative new ideas can be dreamed up while leaning against a hammock or sitting on a cushion away from the desk.

Recharge Room

Quiet space to refresh and relax in between work sessions for a more healthy mind and body.

Happy Work

Food Street

Four unique restaurants and a bakery, offering everything from vegetarian dishes to rice bowls, provide healthy and delicious meals.

Dining Avenue / Café & Lounge

Unique spaces featuring tables and chairs of different designs, allow visitors and members alike to choose that perfect spot according to needs, be it a casual chat or meeting. Some tables are in the shape of table tennis tables, and can also be used for having fun.

Building “Bridges”

TRI-AD aims to create safe mobility by bridging Silicon Valley’s innovation with Japanese craftsmanship. At the same time, we will leverage our location in Nihonbashi to also become a bridge between people, technology and culture.

As part of these activities, we created an in-house “Dojo”. This program is designed to enable members to acquire the mindset and skills that are always needed for a rapidly changing technology landscape; and will be made available to the public in the future.

In addition, we are participating in or implementing a variety of activities with the aim of exchanging new ideas and fostering the next generation of talent who will help turn mobility for all into a reality.

Sponsorship of AI Edge Contest *1 and Japan Automotive AI Challenge *2

and Japan Automotive AI Challenge MITOU Advanced Project *3 Support

Support Engineering lectures for students in Japan and overseas

On January 18 and 19, 2020, we will support the “U-18 Singularity Battle Quest” for junior and senior high school students under the age of 18. This is an industry-academia collaborative competition aimed at improving “AI literacy” and fostering “AI athletes” among junior and senior high school students, who are the leaders of tomorrow. We hope that these youth will become more familiar with AI as a result of this basic AI development experience. The championship for the event will be held here at our office in Tokyo.

Official website (Japanese) https://entry.singularitybattlequest.club/

*1 Contest by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to discover outstanding computer technologies, human resources, and concepts for the realization of innovative AI Edge computing and to solve implementation issues using actual data in order to encourage a new wave of human resources to participate in the field.

*2 International competition by the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. that is intended to talent spotting and build capacity for engineers specialize in software and AI in automotive industry.

*3 Project by Information-technology Promotion Agency (IPA) under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to support talented persons who aim to solve issues in business and society with their innovative ideas using IT, mentoring by project managers with outstanding abilities and achievements.

(https://www.ipa.go.jp/jinzai/mitou/portal_index.html)

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Corporation