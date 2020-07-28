Toyota Research Institute – Advanced Development, Inc. to form Woven Plant Holdings and two new operating companies, Woven CORE and Woven Alpha

Toyota Research Institute – Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD) will expand and improve its operations by forming a holding company and two operating companies, with effect from January 2021.

The holding company will be Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (Woven Planet Holdings), and the two operating companies will be Woven CORE, Inc. (Woven CORE), which will develop, implement and scale automated driving technologies, and Woven Alpha, Inc. (Woven Alpha), which will explore new business opportunities and incubate projects that go beyond today’s Toyota Motor Corporation, such as Woven City, Arene (*1), and Automated Mapping Platform (*2) (AMP).

SOURCE: Toyota Research Insititute