Toyota: Renowned designers and architects to judge and mentor aspiring global talent at Lexus Design Award 2018

The judges and mentors for the Lexus Design Award 2018 were announced today. Now in its sixth year, this prestigious international competition seeks to discover and nurture a new generation of talent. The event attracts thousands of aspiring creatives from around the world, and inspires them to challenge common paradigms with unconventional design ideas to make our world better. Twelve winning finalists selected by an elite creative design panel of judges will have their concepts showcased at Lexus Design Event in Milan, 2018. An experience of a lifetime awaits four of these finalists, who will be mentored by some of the world’s top designers and architects. They will also receive funding (up to 3 million JPY or approximately $25,000) to bring their visions to life.

Entries to the Lexus Design Award 2018 competition accepted from July 24 through October 08. The 12 finalists will be announced in January 2018 and the Grand Prix winner will be announced during Milan Design Week―April 16th 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.