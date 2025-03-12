Toyota reinforces its multi-pathway approach and its commitment to customer-focused innovation

At Toyota’s annual product strategy event last week, a team of Global and European executives presented an array of new Toyota and Lexus production and concept vehicles. The annual event with an audience of 350 media provided further insight on the company’s strategy to meet changing customer needs and its transition towards carbon neutrality.
Multi-pathway product strategy to carbon neutrality
Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality is about providing customers with a choice of sustainable solutions, regardless of where they live or their individual circumstances. This strategy includes a full array of powertrains, from flex-fuel hybrids in South America to new fuel cell sedans in Japan. In Europe, where battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sales are among the highest in the world, Toyota is introducing three new production BEVs and three more by 2026. This approach of listening to the customer and offering a choice of solutions has helped Toyota perform well in Europe, with a record sales result of 1.217 million vehicles in 2024.
Speaking at the event, Simon Humphries, Chief Branding Officer and Board member of Toyota Motor Corporation:
“It’s about all customers feeling they are empowered to make the right choice for themselves. Providing choice and opportunity is at the heart of ever-better cars and everything we do – and that includes the path to sustainability.”
Continued rollout of new battery electric vehicles
Toyota remains committed to expanding its BEV portfolio. The new, further improved Toyota bZ4X offers more power, sportier looks, and enhanced performance. Its more powerful and efficient motors together with higher capacity batteries combine to provide increased real world and homologated range and up to twice the charging speeds.
Additionally, the new Toyota C-HR+ expands Toyota’s BEV presence. Designed on the dedicated e-TNGA platform, it will be available as a front or all-wheel drive. In keeping with its Toyota C-HR heritage it retains a bold, coupe-style exterior design intended to attract attention, and is set to be an aspirational experience for customers.
Together with the recently announced Urban Cruiser, Toyota is introducing three new BEVs in the B, C and D-SUV segments which are at the heart of the European automotive market, this brings the total count of BEVs for Toyota and Lexus in Europe to 14 models by 2026.
Complementing these zero-emission products is a comprehensive line-up of other lower-emission electrified vehicles, which include the best-selling Yaris Cross hybrid, Corolla Cross hybrid, C-HR hybrid and plug-in hybrid, RAV4 hybrid and plug-in hybrid, which together with many other models offer a multi-pathway portfolio of choice for European customers.
Yoshihiro Nakata, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe highlighted that “77% of the Toyota vehicles we sell in Europe are also produced in Europe” and gave special appreciation to the strong partnerships with other OEMs and the many suppliers across Europe that support us in this large scale manufacturing activity. This wide footprint of manufacturing and supply chain helps to provide sustainable employment to families and communities all across Europe.
Lexus to rollout three new battery electric vehicles
Lexus is taking the corporate battery electric vehicle leadership role, ramping up its rollout of BEV technology including three new BEVs over the next 12 months. In 2024, Lexus global sales increased to over 851,000 vehicles, with sales in Europe increasing by 20% year-on-year to a record 88,184. The new Lexus RZ, which brings all the kaizen elements of the bZ4X, is the first of three new Lexus BEVs to debut this year. The RZ features advanced technologies such as Steer-By-Wire and virtual gear shifting courtesy of the new Interactive Manual Drive system enhancing the overall driving experience.
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s (TGR) mission to develop TGR ‘ever better cars’ continues as it pushes the limits of performance and innovation. In 2024, GR secured the manufacturer’s titles in W2RC, WRC, and WEC. GR’s motorsports activities translate into authentic race-bred performance for customers and a development advantage for Toyota as a whole, reinforcing the insight that racing trains people to make ever-better cars. This year, GR will return to the Nürburgring to race with the GR Yaris Nur24, while the GR Yaris M Concept, a prototype featuring the new G20E internal combustion engine capable of running on carbon-neutral fuels or hydrogen, will be competing at a Super Taikyu race this year as part of its development program.
Carbon neutral fuels
Toyota is exploring the potential of carbon-neutral fuels for road cars. For many years, Toyota has been running carbon-neutral biofuels and e-fuels in its race cars, including the GR010, GR Yaris Rally 1 and GR Supra GT4 which all use 100% renewable fuels. These fuels offer a practical solution for carbon neutrality, not just for new cars but also for the existing vehicle fleet in operation around the world. Toyota supports the EU’s technology-neutral approach to carbon reduction, recognising that carbon-neutral fuels are a key part of the journey to 100% CO2 reduction.
Hydrogen
Toyota continues to advance its hydrogen and fuel cell vehicle technology. In motorsports, there is ongoing development of hydrogen combustion, with TGR and Rookie Racing who successfully advance this technology by competing in races such as the 24-hour Super Taikyu race.
And, for fuel cell electric vehicles, Toyota is moving forward with its third-generation fuel-cell technology, a more compact system with a 20% increase in efficiency promising durability up to one million kilometres. Toyota’s zero-emission fuel cell technology was showcased at Paris 2024 in a variety of vehicles including heavy-duty buses and trucks. In the quest to decarbonise heavy-duty transportation, Toyota is also working with partners to support the rollout of a fast and cost-efficient refuelling infrastructure across Europe. Toyota sees that fuel cell vehicles have a key competitive advantages in the heavy-duty truck industry, delivering fast refuelling and while carrying heavier payloads.
Toyota’s new FT-Me micromobility concept
Toyota’s vision of Mobility for All includes providing solutions for all customers across a diversity of personal needs and circumstances. The new FT-Me concept is a compact battery electric vehicle designed to offer personal mobility in urban environments where cars are being deprioritised. The FT-Me features leading-edge solar panel roof technology that can charge the main battery, adding 20 to 30 km of range per day in urban settings easily covering the expected daily usage. Combining premium design with versatility, the spacious 2-seater vehicle offers accessible mobility for people with entry-level driving licences, including those as young as 14 years old in certain markets while also appealing to their parents and those needing a second vehicle for short-distance urban journeys. This innovative concept is a clear demonstration of Toyota’s commitment to providing choice and opportunity to all customers.
SOURCE: Toyota