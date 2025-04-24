Toyota recognizes excellence among North American suppliers for 2024

Each year, Toyota Motor North America (‘Toyota’) recognizes exceptional performance among its North American suppliers with awards, which were recently presented at Toyota’s Annual Business Meeting in Michigan

Each year, Toyota Motor North America (‘Toyota’) recognizes exceptional performance among its North American suppliers with awards, which were recently presented at Toyota’s Annual Business Meeting in Michigan. Toyota’s annual recognition program pays tribute to both its direct and indirect suppliers who have consistently surpassed the company’s expectations across various key areas.

For 2024, Toyota honored nearly 60 suppliers with awards in over 20 categories for performance, separated into Excellent and Superior classifications, for their individual contributions. TG North America was bestowed with the Total Exceptional Achievement for Manufacturing (TEAM) award. Awards also recognized performance in support of Toyota’s production launches of Tacoma, Camry and the 5th Generation Transaxle. Awards were also given for quality performance, value improvement and technology, among many other categories. Highlighted award winners are listed below.

“Our suppliers’ immense efforts and perseverance were instrumental to our success in 2024,” said Ryan Grimm, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. “Their performance, despite many challenges, set the foundation for an exciting 2025. We will continue to service our customer through collaboration as we transition to the future of mobility together.”

Each year, Toyota suppliers are thoroughly evaluated based on specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The number of awards presented each year varies annually based on a comprehensive internal scoring system. Those organizations that achieve or exceed Toyota’s performance objectives are given an award.

Toyota’s annual supplier recognition program exemplifies a commitment to fostering strong relationships grounded in a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Prospective suppliers interested in collaborating with Toyota for parts and components are invited to visit www.toyotasupplier.com for detailed information on the company’s purchasing policies and principles.

SOURCE: Toyota