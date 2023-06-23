Toyota recognizes excellence among North American suppliers for 2022

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced that it has bestowed awards to supplier recipients recognizing exceptional supplier performance for 2022

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced that it has bestowed awards to supplier recipients recognizing exceptional supplier performance for 2022. The annual awards program celebrates both direct and indirect suppliers who consistently exceed TMNA’s expectations in various areas.

At a recent ceremony, TMNA presented a total of 68 awards. Direct suppliers earned Performance awards in Superior and Excellent categories for areas of technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch, and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were recognized for their exceptional performance in diversity improvement, quality, cost improvement, management, and customer service performance. Additionally, select indirect suppliers received special recognition for performance in their respective business category.

Further, Gentex Corporation received the Regional Contribution Award, and the Total Exceptional Achievement for Manufacturing (TEAM) Award was presented to Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation.

“We are grateful for the contributions of all our suppliers, and we are proud to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their performance,” said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. “We treat each supplier as a partner to produce and deliver world-class vehicles and mobility solutions to Toyota customers.”

This recognition program underscores the importance of supplier relationships in advocating for a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, which are essential to the success of TMNA.

Every year, suppliers are evaluated in multiple performance areas through an internal scoring system, which incorporates specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While award categories remain consistent, the number of awards bestowed varies each year, dependent on the number of organizations that meet TMNA’s proposed goals.

