Toyota receives the 2020 SAFETYBEST award

The AUTOBEST jury -consisting of 31 members from major European automotive publications- has recognised Toyota for including this leading development in one of its smallest cars, the new Yaris, thereby continuing the democratisation of leading safety technology.

The new Yaris, based on the new GA-B platform, has been designed and developed with all the latest safety measures, including a very strong and stiff body for best protecting the occupants. It is the first Toyota to be equipped with SRS centre airbags. Fitted as standard, these deploy in the event of a side impact to help prevent the driver and front seat passenger colliding with each other.

The new Yaris is also equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense, actually the first Toyota model to be fitted with the most advanced system. On top of all the features like Pre-Collision System (PCS) with an urban function with a Pedestrian and Cyclist recognition function and Lane Departure Alert (LDA), radar based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), including Lane Trace Assist, it also features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, like Emergency Steering Assist and Intersection Assistance, a first on any Toyota.

It is the second time that Toyota has received the SAFETYBEST award. The last time was in 2017 for the implementation of Toyota Safety Sense as standard across the line-up. TSS is not only standard on all Yaris, but also features many news Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, demonstrating that safety is fundamental to any new Toyota.

The new Yaris is also on the list of finalists for the `AUTOBEST 2021 –Best Buy Car of Europe` award.

SOURCE: Toyota