Toyota recalls certain model Year 2016 Avalon Hybrid and Camry Hybrid vehicles

Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall involving 671 Model Year 2016 Avalon Hybrid and Camry Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. Among these 671 vehicles, up to 42 are potentially equipped with a misassembled front drive shaft.

The front drive shaft assembly in the involved vehicles may have been misassembled. This could cause vehicle vibration and certain components in the drive shaft assembly to separate, resulting in a loss of propulsion while driving and the transmission not holding the vehicle when shifted into the Park position. A loss of propulsion while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash. Additionally, if the driver exits the vehicle without applying the parking brake, the vehicle could roll away with the transmission in Park, increasing the risk of a crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will check the serial numbers of both front drive shafts. If necessary, the drive shafts will be replaced with new ones at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail starting in early August.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Lexus, Toyota and Scion customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting http://www.toyota.com/recalland entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: safercar.gov/vin. For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.