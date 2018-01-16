Toyota production in North America nearly 2 million in 2017

In 2017, Toyota built 1,983,723 vehicles at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Production volume was down slightly from the previous year total of 2,124,608 vehicles.

Toyota’s total vehicle production in North America since 1986 has reached nearly 32 million. Key drivers of this year’s production include low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs.

“Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value, and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations,” said Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Our ongoing success is due to the hard work and dedication of team members at our 14 manufacturing plants in North America.”

Toyota will be adding its 15th manufacturing plant with the Jan. 10, 2018, announcement of a joint manufacturing plant with Mazda, scheduled to open in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021.

Milestones in 2017 include Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi, which celebrated its 10thanniversary of production with the line-off of the 1 millionth Corolla.

Earlier this year, Toyota announced a $1.33 billion investment at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) for Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) improvements and other makeovers that will modernize and streamline the production process.

Toyota also made a $373.8 million investment in five U.S. manufacturing plants that will support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain and to implement TNGA at its Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, (TMMAL) plant. The investments include:

Production of hybrid transaxles at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, ($115.3M)

Expansion of 2.5-liter engine capacity at TMMK ($120.96M)

Increased production of 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine’s Troy, Missouri, plant ($17.05M)

Production of hybrid transaxle cases and housing, 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine’s Jackson, Tennessee, facility ($14.5M)

Comprehensive upgrade at TMMAL to enable it to build engines that complement TNGA ($106M)

Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 46,500 people.

Toyota North American Vehicle Production Manufacturing Site Model 2017 2016 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) Avalon 34,149 43,800 Avalon Hybrid 5,485 7,098 Camry 316,272 366,302 Camry Hybrid 22,990 34,157 Venza 0 5,821 ES 350 41,657 43,588 Total 420,553 500,766 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Indiana, Inc.

(TMMI) Highlander 255,612 222,578 Highlander Hybrid 19,150 6,935 Sequoia 11,871 20,441 Sienna 125,805 151,905 Total 412,438 401,859 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS) Corolla 163,832 182,025 Total 163,832 182,025 Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Texas, Inc. (TMMTX) Tacoma 129,955 127,884 Tundra 136,768 133,767 Total 266,723 261,651 Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (TMMC) Corolla 210,073 237,553 RX 350 104,750 105,887 RX 350 Hybrid 9,079 7,931 RAV4 247,633 250,345 Total 571,535 601,716 Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California (TMMBC) Tacoma 104,622 97,145 Total 104,622 97,145 Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MMVO) Toyota Yaris / Yaris iA 44,020 43,501 Total 44,020 43,501 Total Vehicle Production Grand Total 1,983,723 2,124,608

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.