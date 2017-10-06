Toyota to premiere Tj CRUISER at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

oyota Motor Corporation intends to showcase its new crossover genre concept vehicle, the Tj CRUISER, for the first time at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017(1) to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 25 through November 5. The Tj CRUISER represents the harmonious balance between the roominess of a cargo van and the powerful design of an SUV.

The Tj CRUISER was designed for drivers with lifestyles where work and play dovetail seamlessly. The “T” in Tj CRUISER stands for “Toolbox” in reference to how the car can be used like a toolbox, while the “j” stands for “joy” in reference to the joy of visiting various places by car. The name “CRUISER,” which is traditionally used for Toyota’s SUV lineup, is assigned to the Tj CRUISER to express the power of the vehicle. Inside, the passenger seat can be reclined completely flat, and not only can the Tj CRUISER easily hold outdoor equipment, it can also store large items such as 3-meter long surfboards and bikes.

Design

– The square-shaped cabin, similar to that of a van, exudes high utility. Meanwhile, the sturdy suspension realized by large SUV-sized tires is fused with a bold front. The Tj CRUISER symbolizes a new genre incorporating the strengths of a van with those of an SUV.

– The hood, roof, and fenders use materials (with special coating) that resist scratches and dirt, even when objects accidentally come into contact with them.

Interior Space

– The front and rear passenger seats can be reclined completely flat for storing long items up to 3 meters in length such as surfboards.

– The backs of the seats and deck boards include numerous tie-down points to enable easy anchoring of items from small packages to longer objects. Moreover, the large opening of the back door makes for easy loading and unloading of large items such as bikes.

– The seat cushion on the passenger seat directly behind the driver can be flipped up towards the front to create dedicated space for storing groceries or shopping items.

– The large openings of the sliding doors enable loading and unloading of large items from the sides and easy entry and exit for family members, as well.

Other Features

– Use of the next-generation TNGA platform expected

– The unit to run on a 2.0-liter class engine + hybrid system

– Front-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive system to be used

(1) The 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 is to be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo’s waterfront area from October 25 through November 5, with press days on October 25 and 26, a special-invitation day on October 26, a preview day on October 27 and general-public days from October 28 to November 5.

