Toyota partners with Buenos Aires 2018 Torch Tour

Lit by the sun, on 24 July, in a ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, the youth Olympic flame started its journey from Greece with the participation of young athletes. The flame’s journey will last two months and cover 14,000 kilometres. During its tour, it will spread the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence while sending a message about the transformative power of sport to build a better society.

The Buenos Aires 2018 Torch Tour started on 5 August in a journey that is taking the Olympic flame to 17 cities as well as iconic geographical locations in Argentina, highlighting the achievements of some unique young people, as well as the country’s cultural and geographical diversity.