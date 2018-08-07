Toyota partners with Buenos Aires 2018 Torch Tour

Lit by the sun, on 24 July, in a ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, the youth Olympic flame started its journey from Greece with the participation of young athletes. The flame’s journey will last two months and cover 14,000 kilometres. During its tour, it will spread the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence while sending a message about the transformative power of sport to build a better society.
The Buenos Aires 2018 Torch Tour started on 5 August in a journey that is taking the Olympic flame to 17 cities as well as iconic geographical locations in Argentina, highlighting the achievements of some unique young people, as well as the country’s cultural and geographical diversity.
- Buenos Aires 2018
For the Buenos Aires 2018 Organising Committee partnership programme, Toyota will be in charge of transport for these Youth Olympic Games and the 60-day Torch Tour. The programme will include cars (urban and commercial vehicles), transport services (including road and transport security systems) and other mobility solutions.
Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) became part of The Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme in 2015. As the Worldwide Mobility Partner, Toyota is committed to mobility as a source of inspiration and as a way to improve the quality of life for all. As per this commitment, Toyota also became a Worldwide Paralympic Partner in 2015.
