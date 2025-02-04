Toyota Open Labs launches program for small and medium-sized companies to join the mobility transformation and create a sustainable future

Toyota Motor Europe and partners launched an open call to expand and include small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the Toyota Open Labs innovation platform

Toyota Motor Europe and partners launched an open call to expand and include small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the Toyota Open Labs innovation platform. The initiative aims to connect SMEs with business units across the Toyota group and support their ambitions to collaborate, scale up and contribute to a sustainable future.

Selected companies will work with key Toyota business units on six strategic categories:

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) Energy Ecosystem: technologies and systems to facilitate energy transition, including grid balancing, energy management, smart charging, and vehicle-to-grid energy transfers.

Hydrogen Ecosystem: solutions supporting the development of a hydrogen economy.

Carbon Capture and Reduction: technologies to help reduce carbon emissions.

Circular Economy: systems for recovery, recycling and reuse of vehicles and components.

Smart Communities: solutions supporting vehicle sharing, subscriptions and mobility hubs.

Mobility for All: solutions to overcome mobility barriers and address ageing society needs.

Critical themes like AI, education and inclusivity cut across and amplify our efforts in these areas.

Selected companies will have the opportunity to engage with relevant business units opening new partnerships and avenues of growth. They will be able to enhance their business strategy and investment opportunities, make informed product improvements, and build relationships for a global impact.

“By including SMEs on the Toyota Open Labs platform we aim to form strong partnerships where new innovative capabilities are leveraged at scale to accelerate the mobility transformation towards a sustainable future” Monica Perez Lobo, VP Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Toyota Motor Europe

“I’m excited to work closely with Open Labs SMEs as we continue to shape the future of mobility together.” Laurent Gallois, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Toyota Tsusho Europe

SOURCE: Toyota