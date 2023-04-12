Toyota: New information on three new Crown models

Toyota is releasing details on three new Crown models―the Sport, Sedan, and Estate―today, following the Crown (Crossover type) which was launched last year. The existing Crown website will be updated with information on features such as powertrain and design. The main vehicle information is as follows.

CROWN BRAND LINEUP

Main Vehicle Information

Sport typeSedan typeEstate type
Length4,710 mm5,030 mm4,930 mm
Width1,880 mm1,890 mm1,880 mm
Height1,560 mm1,470 mm1,620 mm
Seating555
PowertrainHEV
PHEV		HEV
FCEV		HEV
PHEV
Scheduled Launch DateAutumn 2023 (HEV)
Winter 2023 (PHEV)		Autumn 20232024

