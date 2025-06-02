Toyota: New Aygo X hybrid: Even more fun and efficient

Toyota’s Aygo X gets electrified – first full hybrid in its segment

The bold Aygo X compact urban crossover takes fun-to-drive and efficiency to the next level by introducing full hybrid technology to its segment for the first time.

With the lowest CO2 emissions of any non-plug-in car on the market**, based on projected WLTP data, the new Aygo X provides a perfect combination of accessibility, fun-to-drive, design and advanced safety systems.

Designed and produced in Europe to bring a stylish solution to the demands of urban and suburban life, the Toyota Aygo X is a unique crossover in the A-segment. It takes its name and inspiration from the fun loving Aygo, which has been Toyota’s most accessible car in Europe since its 2005 introduction.

The Aygo X has attracted style conscious drivers looking for a compact and versatile vehicle which is ideal for a busy modern lifestyle and has proved enduringly popular with customers. More than 287,000 units have been sold since hitting Europe’s roads in 2022.

Now the new hybrid Aygo X expands that accessibility by offering the efficiency and flexibility of Toyota’s famous hybrid technology, guaranteeing full usability without compromises.

Toyota’s latest hybrid technology means the new Aygo X has more power and sharper acceleration for a more engaging – and more efficient – driving experience. Its confident stance allows drivers to express a cool urban chic, now strengthened by a distinctive new front grille and modern design.

As well as its nimble performance and modern new style, the hybrid Aygo X achieves the lowest CO2 emissions of any non-plug-in vehicle on the market, according to projected WLTP data. It also boasts a smaller carbon footprint over the entire vehicle life cycle compared to its predecessor thanks to its efficient powertrain and improvements in production and logistics.

The new Aygo X will go on sale in the first European markets at the end of 2025.

Toyota’s smallest full hybrid

The new Aygo X introduces full hybrid power to the A-segment for the first time, extending electrification to the smallest and most accessible vehicle in Toyota’s range, without compromising its signature condensed crossover look.

The new powertrain, today available in Yaris and Yaris Cross, will fully replace the 1.0-litre petrol engine of its predecessor.

Adapting the Aygo X to accommodate the hybrid components whilst keeping the same 2,430 mm wheelbase and boot space as its predecessor required innovative packaging solutions. For the first time in a Toyota hybrid, the two stacks of battery cells are positioned alongside each other across the width of the floor in a longitudinal lay-out under the rear seats. Other Toyota hybrids are using a parallel configuration, which requires more lengthwise space. Smart use of the available space also sees the auxiliary battery moved under the boot space without affecting storage capacity.

To accommodate the larger hybrid powertrain, the front overhang has been extended by 76 mm, achieved through careful packaging optimisation while preserving the Aygo X’s proportions.

The latest Aygo X delivers a more energetic and exciting drive, with higher power and sharper acceleration, using the same hybrid technology found in the Toyota Yaris.

The benefits of full hybrid make the new Aygo X an ideal partner for modern city driving, with class-leading CO2 emissions of 86 g/km*. That ensures it meets the challenge of low emission zones whilst improved power opens a world of adventure by making longer drives more comfortable and stress free.

Overall system power output is increased by 44 DIN hp compared to the previous non-hybrid version, reaching a maximum of 116 DIN hp* and giving the Aygo X the agility desired for dynamic urban driving, with zero to 100 km/h acceleration in under 10 seconds.

The Aygo X has nimble handling for busy urban streets thanks to the GA-B platform of the Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA) and the low positioning of the hybrid battery, which brings a low centre of gravity and a highly rigid body. A turning radius of 4.7 metres is ideal for manoeuvring with confidence in confined spaces.

As well as being more exciting and responsive to drive, the latest Aygo X is now quieter and smoother to ride for all passengers thanks to new noise damping components. Dash silencers, bonnet insulation and engine underbody cover combined with an updated exhaust system and silencer to create a peaceful journey. On higher grades, an even more serene ride comes via other noise reduction measures, including thicker window glass and additional sound proofing throughout the body.

Safety is a priority for all Toyotas, large and small, so the new Aygo X also benefits from comprehensive safety and driver assistance package, as a result of Toyota Safety Sense technology. This includes enhanced Pre-Collision System, Lane Trace Assist and Road Sign Assist features, as well as new Emergency Driving Stop System and Proactive Driving Assist. For the first time on an Aygo X, Toyota Safety Sense benefits from over the air updates to ensure the latest protection.

Stand-out compact SUV design

The Aygo X’s impulsive, “ready to go” attitude is updated for the latest version with a stylish all-new front design that displays an advanced, high-tech approach whilst emphasising its compact SUV identity.

A new hood, new headlamps and new front grille create a stronger stance and the impression of a low centre of gravity. That stance is enhanced by 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels, depending on the grade, and black flared wheel arches.

Greater sophistication is achieved by moving the shut line of the bonnet forward. That creates a more premium feel, further emphasised by moving the turn indicators to a more discrete and modern location in the mirrors.

The optional bi-tone colour scheme boldly adds to the car’s dynamic presence, with black extending seamlessly from the roof across the rear and down to the side sills while refined exterior colour options draw inspiration from a ‘mellow spice’ concept, expressed through the distinctive Cinnamon, Jasmin, Tarragon, and Lavandula palettes. An exclusive Canvas roof style, which incorporates front grille-inspired elements in a unique gradation pattern, is also introduced as an option on higher grades.

Despite its compact external dimensions, the new Aygo X maximises interior space with a high driving position for superior visibility. Four passengers can sit in comfort, and there is space to carry anything from everyday essentials to larger luggage, thanks to the 231-litre boot capacity.

A renewed, clean interior design elevates experience which is more enjoyable, convenient and connected. A new 7-inch digital combi-meter and heater control panel create a more sophisticated, modern look, while an electronic parking brake comes as standard on all grades, as do two USB-C charging ports. A new wireless smartphone charger, a digital key, powered folding mirrors, and nanoeX™ technology for improved air quality are also available on higher grades.

Introducing the Aygo X GR SPORT

For the first time, a GR SPORT variant of the Aygo X is introduced, bringing a more engaging drive and striking sporty look.

The GR SPORT version, taking its name and inspiration from World Championship-winning TOYOTA GAZOO Racing motorsports teams, stands out strongly in the exclusive Mustard bi-tone colour scheme paired with a striking black hood for an energetic and eye-catching look.

The already bold Aygo X front grille gains the distinctive and exclusive “G-pattern” mesh seen elsewhere in the GR family, as well as unique GR SPORT alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, black and grey accents, plus GR logo embroidery, contribute to a sporty feeling.

The Aygo X GR SPORT is more fun to drive, too, after dedicated tuning of the shock absorbers and coil springs which deliver enhanced handling and optimised body roll, while tuned electric power steering gives a sharper response. Those improvements were specifically engineered for an exciting driving experience with no impact for ride comfort on urban streets.

A reduced carbon footprint

For modern customers, environmental awareness is increasingly motivating their choice of vehicle, and the hybrid Aygo X is created to provide excitement, convenience and efficiency to meets those needs.

Toyota’s multi-pathway approach towards carbon neutrality focuses on providing a choice of solutions, regardless of where customers live or their individual circumstances. With the new hybrid Aygo X, Toyota opens a gateway to electrification for a wider audience in all vehicle segments.

By adopting a footprint driven design and looking at every stage of vehicle use, production and distribution, Toyota estimates a reduced lifetime carbon footprint of the new hybrid Aygo X by 18 %* compared to the previous generation. The ultra-efficient hybrid powertrain is the largest single factor, alongside use of new materials and efforts to reduce the impact of car production and logistics.

As an example, in-mould colour technology on specific components, whereby colour is applied directly during the injection moulding, is used to achieve an eye-catching effect and to reduce the CO2 emissions for the coating process, compared to painting.

Also contributing to a reduced carbon footprint is the use of recycled plastic and fabric for novel seat materials like the premium new SakuraTouch® for an animal-free interior.

SakuraTouch is made from more than 40%*** of plant-derived PVC from the by-products of wood kraft pulping, and also incorporates cork chip waste from the wine industry and recycled PET, but without compromising durability. This pioneering blend of material significantly reduces CO2 emissions during material production by 95% compared to genuine leather.

Furthermore, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech in Kolin, which produces the Aygo X, uses renewable electricity, while streamlined, smarter parts and vehicle logistics have also contributed.

*Provisional WLTP data, all values subject to final homologation

** According to JATO WLTP Combined CO2, May 2025

*** Based on mass balanced approach. I.e., it is not guaranteed to contain physically explicit plant-based contents.

SOURCE: Toyota