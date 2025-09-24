Toyota names Ryder Supplier-of-the-Year

Ryder awarded “Cross Dock Supplier of the Year” by Toyota North America for second year in a row

Ryder System, Inc. is Toyota North America’s “Cross Dock Supplier of the Year.” During Toyota’s 2025 Annual Supplier Conference in Plano, Texas, Toyota honored Ryder for the second consecutive year for operational excellence at Ryder’s cross dock in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Toyota selected Ryder based on a combination of key indicators for safety, quality, productivity, and cost savings. Another critical component is Ryder’s commitment to Toyota’s management philosophy, which is focused on continuous improvement and respect for people.

“Our relationship spans nearly four decades, and over that time, we’ve truly become one team,” says Frank Bateman, vice president of automotive supply chain solutions for Ryder. “We’re aligned in our values—especially when it comes to driving continuous improvement and fostering a culture of respect and excellence. By investing in our people and prioritizing collaboration, we keep service levels high and Toyota’s supply chain efficient and resilient. This recognition reflects our shared commitment.”

Over the years, Ryder has won multiple awards for meeting Toyota’s highest standards for innovation, quality, delivery, performance, cost savings, value improvement, strategic management, quality engineering and safety leadership.

Ryder supports Toyota manufacturing locations across North America with over-the-road transportation in the U.S. and cross-border transportation between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada; border-crossing administration; free trade zone consolidation; Mexico cross docking; plant yard management and shunting; and in-plant third-party logistics and engineering.

Ryder makes more than 320,000 cross-border freight movements annually between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for customers. And, for more than 56 years, Ryder has served the automotive industry, implementing the first large-scale just-in-time supply delivery system in North America.

SOURCE: Ryder