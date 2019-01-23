Toyota named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 ‘World’s Most Admired’ list

Toyota is ranked the No. 1 Motor Vehicle company for the fifth consecutive year by Fortune Magazine in the “World’s Most Admired Companies” annual ranking. Fortune also recognized Toyota as No. 30 among the Top 50 “All-Star” companies surveyed.

Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is widely acknowledged as the definitive report card on corporate reputation and is based on company surveys and industry peer ratings from senior executives, directors and industry analysts. For each company, the survey measures nine attributes considered critical to a company’s global success, including quality of products and services, social and environmental responsibility, global competitiveness, and value as an investment, among others.

“Toyota is honored to be named as one of the most admired companies in the world, and as the most admired in the auto industry for the fifth year in a row,” said Jim Lentz, chief executive officer Toyota Motor North America. “This recognition demonstrates the high quality of our global team, their dedication to serving our customers, and their commitment to provide mobility for all. I look forward to what our team can accomplish in the year ahead.”

The full list appears in the magazine’s February issue (available on newsstands January 21) and can be viewed online now on Fortune’s website. To see the full list, click here, and for auto industry rankings, click here.

FORTUNE’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” Methodology

Korn Ferry Hay Group started with approximately 1,500 companies with revenues of $10 billion or more, then selected the 15 largest for each international industry and the 10 largest for each U.S. industry, surveying a total of 680 companies in 30 countries.

To arrive at the top 50 Most Admired Companies overall, Korn Ferry Hay Group asked 3,750 executives, directors, and securities analysts to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25 percent in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20 percent of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry. To create the 52 industry lists, participants were asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness.

SOURCE: Toyota