Toyota Motor Thailand Partners with Chulalongkorn University to implement Ha:mo car sharing service in Bangkok

Toyota Motor Corporation announces that Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. (TMT), its vehicle manufacturing and distribution subsidiary in Thailand, is partnering with Chulalongkorn University to implement Ha:mo, an ultra-compact electric vehicle (EV) sharing system, within the university’s campus in Bangkok. The service is set to start from December 2017.

Ha:mo is a car sharing system that utilizes ultra-compact EVs suitable for short-distance travel and allows one-way usage. The system was launched in Toyota City in 2012 and has been implemented in environments such as major cities, tourist spots, and provincial towns. These include Tokyo, Okinawa, Okayama, and Grenoble in France. It seeks to realize comfortable travel and an environmentally friendly mobility society by providing a mode of last-mile transportation between public transportation and destinations.

As a joint project commemorating TMT’s 55th anniversary and Chulalongkorn University’s 100th anniversary, a decision was reached to implement the service within Chulalongkorn University’s campus in Bangkok to explore ways to solve traffic issues, such as traffic congestion and air pollution, in major cities of emerging countries. This project is being carried out as a case model for other emerging countries.

The service is set to start in December, with 10 units of “COMS” ultra-compact EVs manufactured by Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd., and an additional 20 units of ultra-compact EVs to be introduced in the middle of next year for a total of 30 units. There will be 12 stations linking the university campus to the nearest train station and bus stops in the area. In addition, parking space for 33 vehicles will also be provided, of which 10 spaces will also have charging equipment. The service is expected to be used by people in the area, with the main users being students and university staff. Once registered, users will pay each time for their period of use.

Also, there are plans to pursue new forms of mobility by searching for sponsor companies, as well as taking in further business ideas from companies, government, and academia.

Leveraging the rise of “Internet of Things” (IoT) technologies, Toyota is committed to globally deploying the most suitable mobility services through the Mobility Services Platform to connect people, vehicles, and society, in order to create new value for vehicles and to help realize a mobility society in which customers are increasingly able to enjoy safe driving.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.