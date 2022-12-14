Toyota Motor Thailand marks 60th anniversary

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces that Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. (TMT), its vehicle manufacturing and distribution subsidiary in Thailand, held a ceremony today in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Approximately 1,500 people attended the ceremony, including Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand, and other members of the Thai government, as well as representatives from local suppliers and dealers. Attendees from Toyota included TMC President Akio Toyoda and TMT President Noriaki Yamashita. President Toyoda expressed his gratitude to Thailand and his commitment to making further contributions.

Please click here for the speech by TMC President Toyoda.
Please click here for the speech by TMT President Yamashita.

Outline of TMT

EstablishmentOctober 1962
PresidentNoriaki Yamashita
Equity participationToyota Motor Corporation: 86.4%, The Siam Cement Public Company Ltd.: 10.0%, Others: 3.6%
PlantSamrong PlantGateway PlantBan Pho Plant
Start of production196419962007
Production capacity240,000 units/year300,000 units/year220,000 units/year
Product lineupHiluxCorolla, Corolla Cross, Yaris, Yaris Ativ, Camry, C-HRHilux and Fortuner
2021 production results520,000 units
EmployeesApprox. 14,200 (as of Dec. 2022)

