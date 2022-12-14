Toyota Motor Thailand marks 60th anniversary

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces that Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. (TMT), its vehicle manufacturing and distribution subsidiary in Thailand, held a ceremony today in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate its 60th anniversary

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces that Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. (TMT), its vehicle manufacturing and distribution subsidiary in Thailand, held a ceremony today in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Approximately 1,500 people attended the ceremony, including Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand, and other members of the Thai government, as well as representatives from local suppliers and dealers. Attendees from Toyota included TMC President Akio Toyoda and TMT President Noriaki Yamashita. President Toyoda expressed his gratitude to Thailand and his commitment to making further contributions.

Please click here for the speech by TMC President Toyoda.

Please click here for the speech by TMT President Yamashita.

Outline of TMT

Establishment October 1962 President Noriaki Yamashita Equity participation Toyota Motor Corporation: 86.4%, The Siam Cement Public Company Ltd.: 10.0%, Others: 3.6% Plant Samrong Plant Gateway Plant Ban Pho Plant Start of production 1964 1996 2007 Production capacity 240,000 units/year 300,000 units/year 220,000 units/year Product lineup Hilux Corolla, Corolla Cross, Yaris, Yaris Ativ, Camry, C-HR Hilux and Fortuner 2021 production results 520,000 units Employees Approx. 14,200 (as of Dec. 2022)

SOURCE: Toyota