Toyota Motor North America reports U.S. sales for June, first half 2018

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2018 sales of 209,602 units. With one more selling day in June 2018 compared to June 2017, sales were up 3.6 percent on volume basis and down 0.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

For the first half of the year, TMNA reported sales of 1,189,312 units, up 3.0 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2017. On a DSR basis, sales were up 1.6 percent versus last year.

Toyota division posted June 2018 sales of 185,852 units, up 4.4 percent on a volume basis and up 1.9 percent on a DSR basis.

“Record June light truck sales, led by RAV4 and Highlander, solidified Toyota as the No. 1 selling retail brand through the first half of this year,” said Andrew Gilleland, vice president of Sales Operations, Toyota division. “Strong consumer demand on Toyota Camry, the excitement of the all-new 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla Hatchback, paired with excellent light truck availability sets us up for continued strong sales throughout the summer.”

Lexus posted June sales of 23,750 units, down 2.6 percent on a volume basis and down 6.2 percent on a DSR basis.

“Lexus closed out the first half of the year up led by best-ever LUV sales,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “RX is up seven percent year-to-date and remains the top-selling luxury vehicle in the industry while the NX delivered ten percent year-over-year growth. In addition to these great results, we successfully launched our flagship sedan, the all-new LS 500, and the all-new RXL. We’re looking forward to continued success in the third quarter, which will get a boost from our all-new ES sedan that goes on sale in September.”

June and First Half 2018 Highlights:

TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions posted best-ever light truck sales for June and the first half

Camry recorded June sales of 28,215 units

Corolla sedan posted sales of 25,947 units for the month

RAV4 increased by 10.6 percent; best-ever June and best-ever first half

Highlander increased by 20.7 percent; best-ever June and best-ever first half

4Runner sales of 11,569 units in June; a best-ever June

Tacoma increased by 30.6 percent

Tundra posted June sales of 9,955

Lexus LUVs posted a 7.4 percent increase, a best-ever June

NX Hybrid up 270 percent, the sixth consecutive best-ever month

NX combined sales up 5.8 percent in June, a best-ever June and first half

RX saw gain of 5.3 percent in June

GX increased 23.5 percent, a best-ever June in 13 years

LS up 135.5 percent in the first half

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

