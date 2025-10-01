Toyota Motor North America reports September, third quarter 2025 U.S. sales results

Third quarter electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up over 47 percent of total sales volume

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2025 U.S. sales of 185,748 vehicles, up 14.2 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 85,092 up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis representing 45.8 percent of total sales volume.

For the third quarter, TMNA reported sales of 629,137 vehicles, up 15.9 percent on a volume basis and up 14.4 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the third quarter totaled 282,794 up 10.5 percent on a volume basis and up 9.1 percent on a DSR basis representing 44.9 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted September sales of 158,959 vehicles, up 13.4 percent on a volume basis and up 8.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 537,528 vehicles, up 16.4 percent on a volume basis and up 14.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 26,789 vehicles, up 19.4 percent on a volume basis and up 14.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 91,609 vehicles, up 13.1 percent on a volume basis and up 11.6 percent on a DSR basis.

“Strong customer demand continues across our entire lineup, and vehicles are selling as fast as we build them,” said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president at Toyota Motor North America. “As we gear up for the next-generation RAV4, the current model remains a customer favorite. Our multi-pathway powertrain strategy is also driving steady growth, with electrified vehicles nearing 50% of our sales.”

September and third quarter 2025 highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

September sales up 14.2 percent

September electrified vehicle sales of 85,092, up 8.1 percent; represents 45.8 percent of total sales volume

Third quarter sales up 15.9 percent

Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 282,794, up 10.5 percent; represents 44.9 percent of total sales volume

30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands

Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

September sales up 13.4 percent

September electrified vehicle sales of 76,196, up 7.8 percent

Third quarter sales up 16.4 percent

Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 251,821, up 10.8 percent

Lexus Division:

September sales up 19.4 percent

September electrified vehicle sales of 8,896, up 11.2 percent

Third quarter sales up 13.1 percent

Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 30,973, up 8.6 percent

SOURCE: Toyota