Toyota Motor North America reports October 2019 sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported October 2019 sales of 188,787 vehicles, a decrease of 1.2 percent on a volume basis and down 4.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus October 2018.

Toyota division posted October sales of 165,644 units, down 1.6 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted October sales of 23,143 vehicles, up 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis.

October 2019 Highlights

Toyota Division:

RAV4 sales increased 10.3 percent, marking a best-ever October; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 9,460 units sold

C-HR sales up 5.9 percent; a best-ever October

Corolla sales increased 1.6 percent

Prius sales up 5.9 percent

Sequoia sales up 2.6 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 15.2 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 2.4 percent

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 62.0 percent

SOURCE: Toyota