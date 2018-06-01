Home > News Releases > Toyota Motor North America reports May 2018 sales

Toyota Motor North America reports May 2018 sales

June 1, 2018

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2018 sales of 215,321 vehicles, a decrease of 1.3 percent from May 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in May 2018 compared to May 2017, sales were down 5.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted May sales of 189,930 units, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted May sales of 25,391 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume basis and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.

May 2018 Highlights  

  • TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions’ light trucks posted a best-ever May
  • Camry posted sales of 29,965
  • RAV4 posted sales of 38,202 units
  • Highlander sales up 17.6 percent, a best-ever May
  • 4Runner sales up 6.6 percent
  • Toyota division pickup truck sales up 11.0 percent
  • Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent
  • Tundra posted sales of 10,062 units
  • Lexus LUVs posted a 6.8 percent increase, a best-ever May
  • RX posted sales of 9,697 units
  • NX Hybrid up 221.4 percent, a best-ever May
  • NX combined sales of 4,975 units, continuing a best-ever start to the year
  • LS sales up 186.4 percent with sales of 908 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018