Toyota Motor North America reports March and first quarter 2020 sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2020 sales of 135,730 vehicles, a decrease of 36.9 percent on a volume basis and down 31.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2019.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 495,747 vehicles, an 8.8 percent decrease on a volume and DSR basis.

Toyota division posted March sales of 120,145 units, down 35.3 percent on a volume basis and 30.1 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 439,402 vehicles, down 7.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 15,585 vehicles, down 46.7 percent on a volume basis and down 42.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 56,345 vehicles, down 15.6 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

“During this unprecedented time, Toyota’s number one priority is on the health and safety of our team members, business partners, customers and the communities where we do business,” said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales, TMNA. “We have teams working around the clock to ensure our customers’ needs are satisfied, and despite the ever-changing market dynamics, we continue to take appropriate actions that serve our long-term business objectives.”

March and First Quarter 2020 Highlights

TMNA:

First quarter total hybrid vehicle sales were 58,814 units, up 58.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis

Toyota Division:

First quarter total hybrid vehicle sales were 49,723 units, up 80.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis, led by RAV4 Hybrid and Corolla Hybrid, up 739.0 percent 367.4 percent, respectively, on a volume and DSR basis

March total hybrid vehicle sales were 12,882 units, up 9.0 percent of a volume basis and up 17.7 percent of a DSR basis, led by RAV4 Hybrid and Corolla Hybrid

SOURCE: Toyota