Toyota Motor North America reports March 2018 sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2018 sales of 222,782 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent from March 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in March 2018 compared to March 2017, sales were down 0.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted March sales of 195,750 units, up 4.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Toyota posted sales of 572,033 units, up 7.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.6 percent on a DSR basis.

“Strong Camry sales in March, combined with continuing record light truck results, paved the way to our best first-quarter in 10 years,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division. “With the all-new Avalon and Corolla Hatchback on sale this spring, we’re heading into the second quarter with confidence that our sales momentum will continue.”

Lexus posted March sales of 27,032 vehicles, down 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 6.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Lexus posted sales of 64,211 units, up 3.8 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis.

“Lexus turned in a solid first quarter with a nearly 4.0 percent sales increase year-over-year,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “Our success was fueled by strong demand for our LUVs, like the compact NX and new three-row RXL, combined with the launch of our new flagship LS sedan. And with even more products on the way, like the all-new UX that we just launched in New York, Lexus has great momentum heading into the rest of 2018.”

March 2018 Highlights

TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions, posted best-ever March and first quarter light truck sales

Toyota division posted quarterly sales of more than 507,000, its best first quarter in 10 years

Toyota division SUVs up 17.5 percent with 74,662 units sold

Camry posted sales of 35,264, outselling top-performing RAV4

RAV4 posted sales of 34,937 units, a best-ever month and first-quarter

Highlander posted sales of 21,438 units, a best-ever March and first-quarter

Toyota division pickups increased 18.6 percent

Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent with 20,250 units sold

Tundra posted sales of 10,697 units, up 14.3 percent

Lexus division LUVs up 2.1 percent, a best-ever March

NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent in March, a best-ever March

RX posted monthly sales of 9,814 units

LX sales up 3.1 percent

Lexus LS posted sales of 1,008 units, up 172.4 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

