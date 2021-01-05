Toyota Motor North America reports December 2020, year-end sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2020 sales of 249,601 vehicles, an increase of 20.4 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2019.
For calendar year 2020, TMNA reported sales of 2,112,941 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent on a volume and a decrease of 11.9 percent on a DSR basis.
Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported sales of 1,837,900 vehicles, down 11.9 percent on a volume basis and down 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 275,041 vehicles, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis and down 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.
December 2020 and Year-End Highlights
TMNA:
- Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicles sales – hybrids, electrified vehicles, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years
- December hybrid sales totaled 50,649 vehicles, an increase of 82.8 percent
- 2020 hybrid sales totaled 337,036 vehicles, an increase of 22.7 percent
- Hybrid sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA’s 2020 sales volume
- With the addition of the all-new Sienna, Venza and Mirai, TMNA now offers 14 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup
Toyota Division:
- Number one retail brand for the 9th consecutive year
- Division’s hybrid sales doubled in December; up 26.7 percent in 2020
- Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year
- Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16th consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent
- Sienna December sales up 45.2 percent
- Pickup sales up 39.5 percent in December
- Tundra December sales up 39.1 percent
- SUV sales up 28.5 percent in December
- All-time best-ever December: division light vehicle sales, division hybrid sales, division light trucks sales, total Highlander, total Rav4, Highlander hybrid, Corolla hybrid, Tacoma, 4Runner
- All-time best-ever month: Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Corolla hybrid, total hybrid sales, total light truck sales
Lexus Division:
- December sales of 38,223 vehicles represents the best month in 2020
- Luxury utility vehicles (LUV) best-ever December sales of 29,578 vehicle
- Passenger cars December sales up 14 percent, represent the best month in 2020
- December hybrid sales of 5,730 vehicles represents an all-time best-ever month
- Total Lexus division hybrid sales up nearly 2 percent in 2020
- UX and UX hybrid sales best-ever sales year
- December best sales month in 2020: Total RX, total NX, GX, LX, IS, ES, LC, UX
