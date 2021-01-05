Toyota Motor North America reports December 2020, year-end sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2020 sales of 249,601 vehicles, an increase of 20.4 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2019.

For calendar year 2020, TMNA reported sales of 2,112,941 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent on a volume and a decrease of 11.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported sales of 1,837,900 vehicles, down 11.9 percent on a volume basis and down 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 275,041 vehicles, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis and down 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.

December 2020 and Year-End Highlights

TMNA:

Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicles sales – hybrids, electrified vehicles, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years

December hybrid sales totaled 50,649 vehicles, an increase of 82.8 percent

2020 hybrid sales totaled 337,036 vehicles, an increase of 22.7 percent

Hybrid sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA’s 2020 sales volume

With the addition of the all-new Sienna, Venza and Mirai, TMNA now offers 14 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup

Toyota Division:

Number one retail brand for the 9 th consecutive year

consecutive year Division’s hybrid sales doubled in December; up 26.7 percent in 2020

Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19 th consecutive year

consecutive year RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4 th consecutive year

consecutive year Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16 th consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent

consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent Sienna December sales up 45.2 percent

Pickup sales up 39.5 percent in December

Tundra December sales up 39.1 percent

SUV sales up 28.5 percent in December

All-time best-ever December: division light vehicle sales, division hybrid sales, division light trucks sales, total Highlander, total Rav4, Highlander hybrid, Corolla hybrid, Tacoma, 4Runner

All-time best-ever month: Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Corolla hybrid, total hybrid sales, total light truck sales

Lexus Division:

December sales of 38,223 vehicles represents the best month in 2020

Luxury utility vehicles (LUV) best-ever December sales of 29,578 vehicle

Passenger cars December sales up 14 percent, represent the best month in 2020

December hybrid sales of 5,730 vehicles represents an all-time best-ever month

Total Lexus division hybrid sales up nearly 2 percent in 2020

UX and UX hybrid sales best-ever sales year

December best sales month in 2020: Total RX, total NX, GX, LX, IS, ES, LC, UX

SOURCE: Toyota